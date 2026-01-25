Connect with us

CHURCH & POLITICS

Kalonzo condemns Othaya Church Security Operation as Gachagua Claims Assassination attempt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned a security operation at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya as a “grave and unacceptable violation of the Constitution” after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged the incident was a failed state-sponsored assassination attempt.

In a statement posted on X, Musyoka criticized the use of live bullets and tear gas inside a place of worship, saying the operation amounted to unlawful force against unarmed civilians.

“A church is a sacred and protected space. The use of force against unarmed citizens in such circumstances is unlawful and indefensible,” Musyoka said.

The incident occurred on Sunday as Gachagua attended a church service in Othaya. Gachagua said security officers moved to disperse crowds but escalated the operation, forcing him and his entourage to flee through nearby forested terrain to evade what he described as a police-backed “killer squad.”

Speaking from his Wamunyoro residence shortly after the incident, Gachagua directly accused President William Ruto of orchestrating the operation.

“We don’t know their intention after failing to assassinate me inside a church,” Gachagua said, claiming the mission was aimed at eliminating him rather than restoring order.

Video footage obtained by Capital FM shows Gachagua navigating dense vegetation and crossing wire fences under escort by private security personnel as armed officers patrolled smoke-filled streets near the church.

Gachagua further claimed that his convoy had been disabled and sound equipment dismantled to prevent him from addressing supporters in Othaya Town and Kiawara.

He urged supporters to disperse peacefully to avoid further violence.

“I request thousands of my supporters waiting for me in Othaya Town and Kiawara to peacefully go home as our vehicles have been disabled and sound systems dismantled. Please note that the killler squad backed by the local police are all over the two venues and we don’t know their intention after failing to assassinate me inside a church,” Gachagua said.

Musyoka called for the Inspector General of Police to be held accountable for the safety of the former Deputy President, warning that political rivalry cannot justify the suspension of constitutional liberties or the militarization of religious spaces.

