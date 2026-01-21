India-Kenya high-level policy symposium to reshape cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — The High Commission of India to Kenya, in partnership with the Global Centre for Policy and Strategy (GLOCEPS), will on Thursday convene a high-level policy symposium aimed at reshaping India–Kenya cooperation for the 21st century.

The symposium, themed “Reshaping India–Kenya Cooperation in the 21st Century,” will gather senior government officials, diplomats, security leaders, economists, scholars, and private-sector representatives to deliberate on the future of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Principal Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Korir Sing’Oei will serve as the Chief Guest at the event.

According to a joint statement by GLOCEPS and the High Commission of India, the symposium comes at a critical moment, as Kenya and India prepare to mark 63 years of diplomatic relations, amid shifting global geopolitics, rapid technological change, and evolving regional security dynamics.

“Building on strategic commitments reaffirmed during President William Ruto’s State Visit to India in December 2023, the event seeks to generate actionable policy pathways and strengthen institutional cooperation between India and Kenya,” read the statement, signed by GLOCEPS Executive Director Dr. Kenedy Asembo and Indian High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika.

The symposium will feature two key thematic sessions. The first, “India–Kenya Strategic Collaboration in a Changing Indo-Pacific and Eastern Africa Landscape,” will focus on enhancing strategic alignment, security cooperation, and regional engagement.

The second session, “India–Kenya Economic Collaboration in a Changing Global Environment,” will explore opportunities to deepen trade, investment, innovation, and human capital partnerships.

Organizers say the forum is expected to produce policy-relevant insights to guide national and regional decision-making.

The event underscores GLOCEPS’ commitment to evidence-based policy research and strategic foresight, while reinforcing India’s growing engagement with Eastern Africa as a key partner in stability, development, and innovation.