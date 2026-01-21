Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei meets with High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Dr. Adarsh Swaika, to review bilateral relations and discuss prioritizing the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in the first half of the year, strengthening the Kenya-India partnership/MFA

DIPLOMACY

India-Kenya high-level policy symposium to reshape cooperation

The High Commission of India and GLOCEPS will host a high-level policy symposium on India-Kenya cooperation, focusing on strategic alignment, trade, and innovation for the 21st century.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — The High Commission of India to Kenya, in partnership with the Global Centre for Policy and Strategy (GLOCEPS), will on Thursday convene a high-level policy symposium aimed at reshaping India–Kenya cooperation for the 21st century.

The symposium, themed “Reshaping India–Kenya Cooperation in the 21st Century,” will gather senior government officials, diplomats, security leaders, economists, scholars, and private-sector representatives to deliberate on the future of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Principal Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Korir Sing’Oei will serve as the Chief Guest at the event.

According to a joint statement by GLOCEPS and the High Commission of India, the symposium comes at a critical moment, as Kenya and India prepare to mark 63 years of diplomatic relations, amid shifting global geopolitics, rapid technological change, and evolving regional security dynamics.

“Building on strategic commitments reaffirmed during President William Ruto’s State Visit to India in December 2023, the event seeks to generate actionable policy pathways and strengthen institutional cooperation between India and Kenya,” read the statement, signed by GLOCEPS Executive Director Dr. Kenedy Asembo and Indian High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika.

The symposium will feature two key thematic sessions. The first, “India–Kenya Strategic Collaboration in a Changing Indo-Pacific and Eastern Africa Landscape,” will focus on enhancing strategic alignment, security cooperation, and regional engagement.

The second session, “India–Kenya Economic Collaboration in a Changing Global Environment,” will explore opportunities to deepen trade, investment, innovation, and human capital partnerships.

Organizers say the forum is expected to produce policy-relevant insights to guide national and regional decision-making.

The event underscores GLOCEPS’ commitment to evidence-based policy research and strategic foresight, while reinforcing India’s growing engagement with Eastern Africa as a key partner in stability, development, and innovation.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Ruto reassigns Ababu Namwamba to Kampala in Foreign Service shake-up

President William Ruto has reassigned Ababu Namwamba to Kampala and posted Joash Maangi to Brussels to represent Kenya to the EU.

7 minutes ago

Headlines

UDA–ODM to Convene Joint Parliamentary Group Meeting on 10-Point Agenda, NADCO Report

"These are issues that go to the heart of our people. It is important that their representatives are regularly updated on how far we...

12 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

KWS translocates 3 endangered Rothschild Giraffes from Naivasha to Nairobi

Kenya Wildlife Service translocates three endangered Rothschild giraffes from Soysambu Conservancy to Nairobi’s Giraffe Centre to boost genetic diversity and support conservation efforts.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA hopes for orderly 2027 nominations with new aspirants forum

UDA launches Aspirants Forum and opens online registration for candidates ahead of the 2027 General Election, alongside repeat grassroots elections across 42 counties.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA to conduct repeat grassroots elections in 42 counties

UDA announces repeat grassroots elections in 42 counties, opens online registration for candidates, and launches Aspirants Forum as part of party reorganisation ahead of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula, family among 28 individuals interviewed on Jirongo’s death

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is among 28 witnesses who have recorded statements in the DCI investigation into the fatal Nairobi–Nakuru Highway crash that...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Altered!’: Mutua dismisses kneeling image at Ruto’s Kasarani event

CS Alfred Mutua cautions against misinformation after AI-generated image falsely shows him kneeling during President Ruto's Kasarani event, urging caution against digital misinformation.

4 hours ago

County News

Obunga community praised as police apprehend 2 crime suspects

Two suspected criminals have been arrested in Obunga, Kisumu County, following a police operation triggered by a public tip-off.

4 hours ago