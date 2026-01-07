Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

How CBE is affecting education costs for Kenyan families

The former Kakamega County Education Board member highlighted that the burden of CBE has shifted heavily to households, both financially and academically.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — Parents’ leaders are raising concerns over the rollout of Kenya’s Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, warning that it could deepen educational inequality and produce learners ill-prepared for real-world challenges.

Speaking from his experience as the immediate former National Organizing Secretary of the National Parents Association of Kenya, Dr. Osborne Mabalu said parents have been left largely sidelined in the implementation of CBE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Parents were called to meetings and told what would happen, but they were never equipped or trained to meaningfully contribute,” Dr. Mabalu explained.

The former Kakamega County Education Board member highlighted that the burden of CBE has shifted heavily to households, both financially and academically. Parents are now expected to support learning at home despite lacking the necessary skills.

“There is an assumption that all parents understand the curriculum, yet many do not, and that has made implementation extremely difficult,” he added.

Concerns over the rising cost of CBE in Kenya were also raised. Unlike the previous 8-4-4 system, where school expenses were predictable, the new system has introduced frequent levies, costs for learning materials, transport, and remedial lessons, creating financial uncertainty for households.

“Today, a parent cannot tell how much they will spend in a year because new charges keep emerging,” Dr. Mabalu observed.

The issue of school infrastructure and teacher preparedness is another major challenge. Many schools lack basic facilities such as laboratories, yet learners are expected to pursue science and technical pathways.

“You cannot expect a learner who has never seen a test tube to suddenly compete in medicine or engineering,” he said.

Dr. Mabalu warned that unless urgent government action is taken, Kenya risks producing a generation of students with certificates but limited practical skills.

He called on the government to increase funding for education, invest in infrastructure, and retrain teachers at the university level to ensure the success of CBE. “Without proper training and facilities, we are not building competence; we are institutionalizing incompetence,” he cautioned.

As the first cohorts of students transition through the new CBE pathways, parents’ leaders are urging policymakers to pause, listen, and make corrective measures.

They stress that the success of the Competency-Based Education system will ultimately be measured not by policy documents but by the abilities of Kenyan learners to thrive in the workforce and society.

Dr. Mabalu’s observations highlight the pressing need for a balanced approach to Competency-Based Education in Kenya, ensuring that it equips students with real-life skills while maintaining equity and accessibility for all learners across the country.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nine Arrested in ID Fraud Case: Five NRB Officers, Two Foreigners Among Suspects

Two foreigners were also arrested: Mauris Havyarimana, a Burundian, and Victor Kamanda, a Rwandese.

15 minutes ago

Kenya

Oburu Oginga Holds Talks With Sifuna as ODM Moves to Resolve Internal Leadership Dispute

The two met at Oburu’s office in Nairobi, hours after a petition seeking the removal of Sifuna, sponsored by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, was...

40 minutes ago

Kenya

Two Lionesses Spotted Outside Nairobi National Park in Kitengela as KWS Launches Relocation Operation

KWS confirmed that ranger teams were already on the ground managing the situation, with veterinary officers en route to safely dart, capture and relocate...

52 minutes ago

Kenya

Sifuna Pays Tribute to Raila on Birthday, Urges Continuation of His Legacy

In a heartfelt statement, Sifuna reflected on nearly three months since Raila’s passing, describing the nation’s mourning as ongoing and profound.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Police Probe Daring Night Break-in at Mbita Police Headquarters

According to a police report, the break-in occurred at an unknown time during the night, despite the police compound being guarded around the clock...

1 hour ago

Top stories

KDF Troops Cleared for UN Peacekeeping Mission After Final Readiness Inspection

The visit marked the last phase of preparation before the contingent’s departure.Lt Gen Ketter’s inspection focused on assessing operational readiness, boosting troop morale, and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Babu Owino Dismisses Claims He Has Quit Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Babu Owino has dismissed claims circulating online that he will not contest in the upcoming elections,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Honors late Raila’s Courage and Patriotism on His 81st Birthday

President Ruto described Raila, fondly known as Baba, as a patriot who consistently prioritized the country over personal or political ambitions.

2 hours ago