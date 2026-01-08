Connect with us

Sunny and dry conditions are expected across most parts of Kenya in January 2026, according to the latest climate outlook.

Dry spell looms as January weather takes shape

Most parts of Kenya will stay dry and sunny this January, with only scattered showers expected in select regions including Nairobi and western Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Most parts of Kenya will experience sunny and dry weather throughout January 2026, according to the latest weather outlook.

The Kenya Meteorological Department in its forecast said the dry conditions will dominate much of the country, a pattern that could affect water levels, farming activities and livestock, especially in arid and semi-arid areas.

However, the department noted that some regions will still receive occasional rainfall.

These include western Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Southern Rift Valley, and parts of the highlands both east and west of the Rift Valley. Nairobi County is also among areas likely to see light and scattered rains.

Other regions expected to receive occasional showers are the south-eastern lowlands and parts of the southern coast.

According to the weather man, Kenyans should keep checking daily weather forecasts, as rainfall patterns may still change despite the generally dry outlook.

“Stay updated through our official platforms,” the weather man said.

