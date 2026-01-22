Cybersecurity proposal of EU slammed as protectionism – China Daily

Connect with us

Beijing said it’s seriously concerned about a new cybersecurity package the European Commission has proposed, and vowed to protect the lawful interests of Chinese companies if the European Union “walks further down the path of protectionism”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun made the remarks on Wednesday, after the commission said the package includes a proposal for a revised Cybersecurity Act, which “will enable the mandatory de-risking of European mobile telecommunications networks from high-risk third-country suppliers”, a move widely seen as targeting Chinese companies.

Chinese companies have long operated in Europe in compliance with laws and regulations, Guo said at a regular news conference.

“They have never endangered the national security of European countries. Instead, they have significantly contributed to the development of Europe’s telecommunications and digital industries, providing high-quality products and services to European residents,” Guo said.

The European side is imposing nontechnical standards to restrict or even ban companies from participating in its market, without support from any factual evidence, the spokesman said, slamming the commission for committing political manipulation.

“This severely violates market principles and fair competition rules,” he said, adding that the move “represents blatant protectionism”.

The commission is turning a blind eye to the fact that Chinese companies have provided safe, high-quality products in Europe, as well as to the sound foundation and potential of China-EU cooperation in the digital network industry, Guo said, warning that such actions will not only fail to achieve the so-called security but also incur substantial costs.

“Facts have shown that certain countries’ phasing out of high-quality and safe Chinese telecommunications equipment has led to enormous economic losses, and severely hindered the development of local digital and cyberspace industries,” he said.

