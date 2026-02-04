Kenya, Spain reaffirm defence and maritime security cooperation at AI Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Kenya and Spain have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and maritime security cooperation following a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military (REAIM) Summit in A Coruña, Spain.

Speaking after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya said discussions with Spain’s Minister for Defence, Margarita Robles, underscored the long-standing cordial relations between the two countries.

“The meeting reaffirmed the long-standing cordial relations between Kenya and Spain and acknowledged Spain’s continued engagement in maritime security within the Western Indian Ocean region,” Tuya said.

The talks also highlighted Spain’s leadership in advancing the ethical, responsible, and lawful use of artificial intelligence (AI) in defence. Kenya’s participation in the REAIM Summit, Tuya noted, reflects the country’s commitment to these principles and its interest in shaping global norms governing the military application of AI.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including maritime security, naval training, technical support and maintenance, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, and collaboration on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Kenya reaffirmed its active engagement in the REAIM process, emphasizing its intention to work closely with Spain on defence innovation, technology governance, and capacity-building initiatives.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Spain, Nairimas Sharon Ole Sein; Brigadier Yusuf Adan, Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces Communication Information System (CIS); and other senior officials from both the Kenyan and Spanish delegations graced the meeting.