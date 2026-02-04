Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Spain reaffirm defence and maritime security cooperation at AI Summit

Kenya and Spain reaffirm defence and maritime security cooperation during talks at the REAIM Summit in Spain, with a focus on AI governance, naval training, and regional maritime security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Kenya and Spain have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and maritime security cooperation following a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military (REAIM) Summit in A Coruña, Spain.

Speaking after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya said discussions with Spain’s Minister for Defence, Margarita Robles, underscored the long-standing cordial relations between the two countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The meeting reaffirmed the long-standing cordial relations between Kenya and Spain and acknowledged Spain’s continued engagement in maritime security within the Western Indian Ocean region,” Tuya said.

The talks also highlighted Spain’s leadership in advancing the ethical, responsible, and lawful use of artificial intelligence (AI) in defence. Kenya’s participation in the REAIM Summit, Tuya noted, reflects the country’s commitment to these principles and its interest in shaping global norms governing the military application of AI.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including maritime security, naval training, technical support and maintenance, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, and collaboration on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Kenya reaffirmed its active engagement in the REAIM process, emphasizing its intention to work closely with Spain on defence innovation, technology governance, and capacity-building initiatives.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Spain, Nairimas Sharon Ole Sein; Brigadier Yusuf Adan, Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces Communication Information System (CIS); and other senior officials from both the Kenyan and Spanish delegations graced the meeting.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei slams police transfers over Nandi Hills assault as ‘travesty of justice’

Nandi Senator Cherargei criticizes the NPS for transferring senior officers instead of prosecuting those linked to the brutal assault of youths at a Nandi...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nelson Havi joins Gachagua’s DCP party

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Democratic Change Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi to the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPC protects employee rights against unauthorized call recording, awards Sh700,000

The ODPC finds Liquid Telecommunications Kenya Ltd unlawfully processed an employee’s voice recording without consent, awarding Sh700,000 compensation.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto awards Charter to Bomet University, Kenya’s 36th public university

Bomet University becomes Kenya’s 36th fully chartered public university after President William Ruto awards it a charter.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Junior Nanvy officers set course for the high seas in key training exercise

Kenya Navy has launched Exercise JITEGEMEE XXVII to train junior officers and strengthen regional maritime security across the Western Indian Ocean.

9 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua welcomes Kanini Kega to DCP party

From early rejection to national influence, Kanini Kega joins Gachagua ahead of 2027 General Election.

9 hours ago

Top stories

Eugene Wamalwa questions meeting of IEBC officials with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei

Wamalwa raised concerns over the independence of the commission, suggesting the move could undermine public confidence in its impartiality.

9 hours ago

Headlines

Senate watchdog team direct EACC to probe revenue from sand harvesting in Kitui

The County Executive told the Committee that between 10 and 20 trucks transport sand daily, with each truck paying Sh5,000 in cess, translating to...

9 hours ago