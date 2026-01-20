CS Ogamba: Govt to Equip and Devolve High-Performing Schools to Counties to Ease Placement Shortages

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba says the government will equip and devolve high-performing and high-demand schools to counties to ease nationwide placement shortages after recent challenges.

Speaking on Capital in the Morning on Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the strategy is designed to bring quality education closer to communities.

He further pointed out that the initiative will reduce congestion in national schools, and ensure equitable access to secondary education for all learners.

“We recognize the placement challenges facing students, especially in high-demand schools. The government will now equip and devolve top-performing schools to counties, enabling them to serve local communities effectively,” CS Ogamba said.

The planned devolution Ogamba pointed out will involve the transfer of administrative oversight of selected high-performing schools to county governments, the upgrading of facilities and resources to maintain national standards in infrastructure, laboratories, and learning materials.

He stated that plans are also underway to equip schools with additional teaching staff and technology to accommodate increased student numbers and to also implement monitoring systems to ensure quality education is maintained under county administration

CS Ogamba explained that the move is part of a broader government strategy to expand access to quality education, reduce pressure on heavily oversubscribed national schools, and enhance local management of educational resources.

CS Ogamba reassured the public that the Ministry of Education remains committed to implementing solutions that ensure all students transition smoothly from primary to secondary school.

The devolution of high-performing schools, combined with ongoing mop-up and enrollment programs, is expected to alleviate placement bottlenecks nationwide.

“Our goal is to make high-quality education accessible to every child, regardless of where they live. Devolving top schools to counties will bring education closer to learners and help manage demand effectively,” CS Ogamba added.

The Ministry plans to roll out the program gradually, starting with counties with the highest demand for national school placements, while ensuring that standards and learning outcomes are not compromised.