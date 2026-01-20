Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EDUCATION

CS Ogamba: Govt to Equip and Devolve High-Performing Schools to Counties to Ease Placement Shortages

CS Ogamba pointed out that the initiative will reduce congestion in national schools, and ensure equitable access to secondary education for all learners.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba says the government will equip and devolve high-performing and high-demand schools to counties to ease nationwide placement shortages after recent challenges.

Speaking on Capital in the Morning on Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the strategy is designed to bring quality education closer to communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further pointed out that the initiative will reduce congestion in national schools, and ensure equitable access to secondary education for all learners.

“We recognize the placement challenges facing students, especially in high-demand schools. The government will now equip and devolve top-performing schools to counties, enabling them to serve local communities effectively,” CS Ogamba said.

The planned devolution Ogamba pointed out will involve the transfer of administrative oversight of selected high-performing schools to county governments, the upgrading of facilities and resources to maintain national standards in infrastructure, laboratories, and learning materials.

He stated that plans are also underway to equip schools with additional teaching staff and technology to accommodate increased student numbers and to also implement monitoring systems to ensure quality education is maintained under county administration

CS Ogamba explained that the move is part of a broader government strategy to expand access to quality education, reduce pressure on heavily oversubscribed national schools, and enhance local management of educational resources.

CS Ogamba reassured the public that the Ministry of Education remains committed to implementing solutions that ensure all students transition smoothly from primary to secondary school.

The devolution of high-performing schools, combined with ongoing mop-up and enrollment programs, is expected to alleviate placement bottlenecks nationwide.

“Our goal is to make high-quality education accessible to every child, regardless of where they live. Devolving top schools to counties will bring education closer to learners and help manage demand effectively,” CS Ogamba added.

The Ministry plans to roll out the program gradually, starting with counties with the highest demand for national school placements, while ensuring that standards and learning outcomes are not compromised.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

CS Ogamba says Grade 9 -10 transition at 75pc, mop-up underway

The CS pointed out that mop-up efforts are being implemented across the country to ensure 100 percent transition of eligible students.

31 minutes ago

Kenya

Professor Remanded for Alleged Murder in Siaya County

The trio is accused of murdering Denis Achieng on November 15, 2025 along the Orengo–Gul Min Ougo murram road in Nyaguda sub-location, South Sakwa,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

45-year-old Man Killed in Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the body has been moved to the mortuary pending further investigatons.

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Ruku Visits Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire Victims, Pledges Govt Support

During the visit, CS Ruku expressed solidarity with the victims and encouraged them as they began the process of rebuilding their lives.

3 hours ago

Kenya

KCSE 2025: Rosa Buyu Questions Education Standards in Kisumu West

Buyu said the results were a setback to efforts aimed at improving education standards in the area.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Safaricom CEO Says 15% State Stake Sale Won’t Affect Control

Ndegwa said a larger Vodacom stake would reinforce long-term capital commitment and provide access to global technical expertise aligned with Safaricom’s growth strategy and...

9 hours ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

2.5 Million Shillings Cannabis Seized from Tanzania-Bound Bus at Namanga

During the search, sniffer dogs detected suspicious packages concealed within the vehicle’s fuel chamber. Officers recovered four tightly wrapped bundles containing 84 packets of...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Wetangula Launches Board for MPs’ Post-Service Medical Scheme

Wetangula said the initiative was aimed at addressing the challenges many legislators face after leaving office, noting that some former MPs encounter difficult realities...

12 hours ago