Committee Seeks KNCHR Input on NADCO Report and Ten-Point Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The Committee on Implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda and the Nadco report held consultations with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights as part of its ongoing stakeholder engagement on the status of the two documents.

During the meeting, KNCHR presented its institutional views, drawing on its constitutional and statutory mandate to promote, protect, and monitor human rights.

The Commission’s submissions focused on key areas including the investigation of human rights violations, oversight of State compliance with national and international obligations, the protection of the right to peaceful protest, the review of legal and policy safeguards, and the monitoring of places of detention.

The Committee also presented a memorandum to KNCHR outlining issues that fall within the Commission’s mandate.

The document was left with the Commission for further consideration, input, and formal submission to the Committee.

According to the Committee, the views and recommendations received from KNCHR will be taken into account in the formulation and implementation framework of the NADCO Report and the Ten-Point Agenda.

The engagement forms part of a broader consultative process by the Committee aimed at incorporating stakeholder input into the national dialogue outcomes.

