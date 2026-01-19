Cleophas Malala preparing to dump Gachagua-led DCP for Ruto’s UDA: sources

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Fresh cracks have emerged within the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), with credible sources indicating that Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala is on the verge of exiting the Rigathi Gachagua-led political outfit.

Malala’s prolonged absence from public party activities has fuelled speculation of an imminent fallout, with insiders now confirming that the former Kakamega senator is preparing to decamp.

Sources say Malala is expected to join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), where he previously served as interim secretary-general before being pushed out.

“Malala will be exiting DCP; it is now only a matter of timing before he makes the move official,” a source told Capital News.

The fallout is reportedly linked to the recent Malava by-election, where UDA candidate David Ndakwa won the seat.

Tensions are said to have escalated after Gachagua backed DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako instead of DCP’s Edgar Busiega, who later withdrew from the race — a move that is said to have angered Malala.

Malala was elected Kakamega Senator in the 2017 General Election on an ANC ticket. In 2022, he contested the Kakamega governorship on a UDA ticket but lost to ODM’s Fernandes Barasa.

Senate return

Political insiders say Malala is now eyeing a return to the Kakamega Senate seat in 2027, with his anticipated exit from DCP viewed as part of an early political realignment ahead of the next General Election.

However, Gachagua has dismissed reports of a fallout, describing Malala as a principled and courageous leader who is only temporarily away from party activities due to illness.

Speaking during a political engagement, Gachagua said Malala fell ill after attending the Malala Super Cup tournament in Kakamega and sought permission to take time off to recover.

“Cleophas Malala is a bold leader and a man of principle. He attended the Malala Super Cup in Kakamega, after which he became seriously ill and asked for time to rest before resuming party duties,” Gachagua said.

He accused allies of President Ruto of spreading misinformation to portray DCP as divided, saying the claims were part of a broader political scheme to weaken the party.

“These people around Ruto are stuck. Their work now is just spreading rumours,” the former Deputy President added.

Even so, DCP has in recent months suffered a series of high-profile defections, with several Gachagua allies leaving his political camp, including Juja MP George Koimburi, Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.