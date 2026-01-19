Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gachagua has dismissed reports of a fallout, describing Malala as a principled and courageous leader who is only temporarily away from party activities due to illness/Rigathi Gachagua

NATIONAL NEWS

Cleophas Malala preparing to dump Gachagua-led DCP for Ruto’s UDA: sources

Cleophas Malala is set to quit Gachagua’s DCP for UDA following fallout over the Malava by-election, sources say, despite Gachagua dismissing the claims.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Fresh cracks have emerged within the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), with credible sources indicating that Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala is on the verge of exiting the Rigathi Gachagua-led political outfit.

Malala’s prolonged absence from public party activities has fuelled speculation of an imminent fallout, with insiders now confirming that the former Kakamega senator is preparing to decamp.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sources say Malala is expected to join President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), where he previously served as interim secretary-general before being pushed out.

“Malala will be exiting DCP; it is now only a matter of timing before he makes the move official,” a source told Capital News.

The fallout is reportedly linked to the recent Malava by-election, where UDA candidate David Ndakwa won the seat.

Tensions are said to have escalated after Gachagua backed DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako instead of DCP’s Edgar Busiega, who later withdrew from the race — a move that is said to have angered Malala.

Malala was elected Kakamega Senator in the 2017 General Election on an ANC ticket. In 2022, he contested the Kakamega governorship on a UDA ticket but lost to ODM’s Fernandes Barasa.

Senate return

Political insiders say Malala is now eyeing a return to the Kakamega Senate seat in 2027, with his anticipated exit from DCP viewed as part of an early political realignment ahead of the next General Election.

However, Gachagua has dismissed reports of a fallout, describing Malala as a principled and courageous leader who is only temporarily away from party activities due to illness.

Speaking during a political engagement, Gachagua said Malala fell ill after attending the Malala Super Cup tournament in Kakamega and sought permission to take time off to recover.

“Cleophas Malala is a bold leader and a man of principle. He attended the Malala Super Cup in Kakamega, after which he became seriously ill and asked for time to rest before resuming party duties,” Gachagua said.

He accused allies of President Ruto of spreading misinformation to portray DCP as divided, saying the claims were part of a broader political scheme to weaken the party.

“These people around Ruto are stuck. Their work now is just spreading rumours,” the former Deputy President added.

Even so, DCP has in recent months suffered a series of high-profile defections, with several Gachagua allies leaving his political camp, including Juja MP George Koimburi, Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sakaja Boosts Youth Enterprises with Permit Waivers as NYOTA Funds Drive Entrepreneurship in Nairobi

The move is designed to reduce the financial burden on young entrepreneurs and allow them to focus on growing their businesses.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Oversees Sh708mn NYOTA Disbursement to Youth at Kasarani

The event also marked the launch of the NYOTA Business Start-Up Capital disbursement, with Sh258.4 million set aside specifically to support young entrepreneurs from...

2 hours ago

Kenya

EACC Flags Non-Compliance by State Officers Over Undeclared Foreign Bank Accounts

The commission pointed out that the mandatory compliance of the State and Public Officers has not been adhered save for those serving in diplomatic...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IPOA Launches Probe Into Fatal Police Shooting in Nyeri County

The police officer suspected of firing the fatal shot has been arrested and detained, and is expected to be arraigned in court pending further...

3 hours ago

County News

Umoja One MCA ‘Roro’ Enters Nairobi Senate Race

The 36-year-old legislator, who currently serves under the ruling UDA party, is known for his strong community engagement and support for local residents, frequently...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Mbadi Opens Kenya Pipeline Company IPO at NSE to Boost Capital Markets

Mbadi said the listing of KPC is part of broader economic reforms aimed at strengthening local capital markets, improving corporate governance in state-owned enterprises,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua Denies Rift With Malala Amid Defections in DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed reports of a fallout between him and Democracy for the Citizens Party...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON HANSEN: Why Voters May Choose Projects Over Kingpins in 2027

The Nyota Fund is gradually taking shape and is already changing the lives of many young people, particularly those outside urban centres.

5 hours ago