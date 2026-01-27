Connect with us

Babu Owino bursary distribution Embakasi East on Jan 27, 2026.

EDUCATION

Babu Owino takes bursaries to Soweto and Donholm

From Soweto to Donholm, Babu Owino says no child should miss school because of fees as he steps up his bursary drive.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Embakasi East MP and Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Babu Owino on Tuesday distributed bursary forms to residents of Soweto in Lower Savannah Ward and Donholm, as part of efforts to support access to education in Nairobi’s informal and middle-income areas.

Babu said the exercise was aimed at helping students from vulnerable families remain in school and pursue their dreams without being held back by lack of fees.

“Education is the strongest foundation we can give our children and our community,” he said while addressing residents in Soweto. “It opens doors to opportunity, builds confidence, and empowers young people to dream beyond their circumstances.”

The MP emphasised that investing in education was key to breaking cycles of poverty and building a stronger future for communities such as Soweto and Lower Savannah Ward.

He urged learners to work hard and remain focused, reminding them that their background should not limit their ambitions.

“When we invest in education, we are investing in a future where knowledge replaces limitation and hope replaces uncertainty,” Babu said.

He added that progress would come step by step, through individual success stories.

“Through education, Soweto and Lower Savannah Ward will rise, one learner, one graduate, one success story at a time,” he noted.

Later in the day, Babu issued bursary forms to residents of Donholm, reiterating his commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind because of financial challenges.

He said education remained one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and communities.

“By supporting our learners today, we are investing in leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow,” he said.

The Embakasi East MP called on parents, leaders, and the community to work together to support learners and keep children in school.

“Education is not just a privilege, it is a right,” Babu said. “Together, we can make it accessible to all.”

