Wetang’ula Urges Leaders to Avoid Politicising Jirongo’s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged political leaders to exercise restraint and refrain from exploiting the death of former Cabinet minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo for political gain, calling for sobriety and respect for the bereaved family.

Speaking on Wednesday during a condolence visit to Jirongo’s home in Lumakanda, Lugari Constituency, Wetang’ula said he was deeply pained by the loss, describing the late politician as a unifying national figure whose legacy should not be tainted by political grandstanding.

“I appeal to leaders to show restraint and respect the family during this difficult moment. Let us not use this tragedy for cheap political mileage,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker revealed that he was among the last people to meet Jirongo before his untimely death in a road accident at the Karai area in Naivasha.

He recounted a personal friendship spanning more than three decades, dating back to 1988, when Jirongo was his client during his time as a practising lawyer.

“I first met Jirongo in 1988 when he gave me a case to handle, which I won, and he paid me Sh180,000,” Wetang’ula recalled.

Wetang’ula said that on the evening before the fatal accident, he had met Jirongo in Karen, in the company of businessman Rebman Malala and retired General and Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei.

“At around 9.30pm, I excused myself because I was travelling to the Coast to attend the burial of an MP who had also died in a road accident,” he said.

He said he was shocked the following morning when news broke that Jirongo had perished in a crash.

Describing the former minister as a vibrant politician, successful businessman and peace-loving leader, Wetang’ula said Jirongo related easily across political divides and remained committed to unity, particularly within the Luhya community.

“Jirongo died before achieving his dream of uniting the Luhya community. The best way to honour him is to ensure that this dream is realised,” the Speaker said, adding that unity would be the greatest tribute to his legacy.

Wetang’ula said his early visit to the bereaved family was in line with African tradition, urging leaders to stand with grieving families beyond funeral-day appearances.

“In African custom, you do not wait until the burial. You come early to mourn and to stand with the family,” he said.

He eulogised Jirongo as a selfless leader who often sacrificed personal comfort to help others, noting that while public figures attract attention, the deepest pain of loss is borne by widows and children.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, who accompanied the Speaker, said Jirongo played a key role in Kenya’s struggle for democracy and was instrumental in advancing the reform agenda.

“Jirongo had no political boundaries. He was a friend to all and always put the interests of the country first,” Orengo said.

Bungoma Senator and Senate Chief Whip Wafula Wakoli and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga urged Luhya leaders to emulate Jirongo’s honesty, generosity and commitment to unity.

“His death should bring the Luhya community closer together, not divide it,” Wakoli said.

Ms Wambilianga praised Jirongo’s devotion to family, saying he ensured his wives and children were well taken care of.

Other leaders present included Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera and former presidential candidate George Wajackoyah.

Jirongo will be laid to rest on December 30 at his rural home in Lumakanda, Lugari Constituency.