Wandayi Defends Community-Based Parties, Urges Luo Support for Ruto in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has defended the right of communities to form and sustain political parties that advance their specific interests.

The CS said Kenyans should freely embrace their political identities, noting that community-based political organizations play a critical role in ensuring diverse voices are heard in national decision-making.

Speaking during a development tour of Rongo Constituency, Wandayi urged the Luo community to unconditionally support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

He described the call as a fulfillment of the late Raila Odinga’s “clarion call,” arguing that continued participation in the broad-based government is key to the region’s long-term political relevance and economic prosperity.

Wandayi said remaining within the broad-based government ensures that our region is not isolated from national development and decision-making