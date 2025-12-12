Connect with us

Uhuru Park Set for Colour and Culture as Nairobi Festival Makes Comeback

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 12-NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 11-Nairobi County is preparing for a major cultural showcase as the Nairobi Festival returns to Uhuru Park from December 12–14, marking what officials say will be one of the capital’s biggest public celebrations in recent years.

Held under the theme “Experience the Vibe of the City,” this year’s edition features an extensive programme, including the Nairobi Street Food Festival, DOBA performances, the Dunda Music Stage, live art installations, a children’s play zone, and nightly fireworks.

A key attraction will be the 2025 BEBA Awards, staged in partnership with the Federation of Public Transport Operators (FEDCO).

The awards will bring together some of Nairobi’s most decorated matatus and senke crews in what organisers describe as the largest show-and-shine competition yet, showcasing elaborate artwork, lighting and sound displays.

Governor Sakaja Johnson has called on Nairobians to show up in style and numbers:

“Tukutane Nairobi Festival hii Jamhuri Day weekend. Karibuni!”

To keep the event accessible, entry fees remain pocket-friendly,Children: KSh 50, Adults: KSh 100

Tickets are available via USSD *647#, with gate sales offered  though no cash will be accepted.

The festival will run daily from 10am till late, with the special BEBA Awards showcase lighting up the stage on December 12 from 4pm–7pm. And adding even more spark, the Coca-Cola Caravan will roll into Uhuru Park on Saturday as it wraps its nationwide tour.

This year’s edition aims to deliver a safe, family-friendly, culture-packed celebration, giving Nairobians a space to honour the city they love and turn Jamhuri Day Weekend into an unforgettable urban festival experience.

