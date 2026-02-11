Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

“I Will Not Betray Nairobi’s Mandate” — Sakaja Rules Out Transfer of County Functions, Defends National Collaboration

Sakaja said Nairobi remains fully committed to protecting devolution, even as it continues to collaborate with the national administration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has stated that the county government will not transfer any of its constitutional functions to the National Government, dismissing speculation sparked by his recent meeting with President William Ruto.

Speaking during his State of the County Address at the Nairobi County Assembly on Wednesday, Sakaja said Nairobi remains fully committed to protecting devolution, even as it continues to collaborate with the national administration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The functions bestowed upon us by the Constitution will remain county functions. We shall not transfer them,” he declared.

He termed claims that his engagement with President Ruto signaled a handover of key county roles as a “misadventure,” drawing a clear distinction between intergovernmental cooperation and constitutional overreach.

According to the Governor, Nairobi’s status as the capital city makes collaboration inevitable, but not at the expense of devolved authority.

Sakaja pointed to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) period as a cautionary example, saying it left the county financially strained and operationally disrupted.

He revealed that Nairobi inherited approximately Sh16 billion in pending bills from the NMS era, which he said created a significant financial gap.

“That period left a huge hole. We are still dealing with about Sh16 billion in pending bills,” he told the Assembly.

The Governor further noted that beyond the financial burden, the NMS arrangement negatively affected staff morale within the county government, complicating service delivery and administrative stability.

Despite maintaining close working ties with the National Government, Sakaja emphasized that such cooperation will strictly respect constitutional boundaries.

“Nairobi’s position as the capital city makes intergovernmental collaboration both inevitable and necessary — but not at the expense of devolution,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing political scrutiny over county–national relations, with Sakaja moving to reassure leaders and residents that Nairobi’s devolved mandate remains firmly intact.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

You Lack Moral Authority to Lecture on Drought Mitigation: Kindiki to Gachagua

Kindiki referenced past allegations during Gachagua’s  tenure as a District Officer indicating that he cannot lecture the government on drought response.

30 seconds ago

Top stories

President Ruto Dismisses Gachagua’s Al-Shabaab meeting Claims as ‘Baseless’

“I don’t know what the United Opposition intends to achieve. When I visited this region, they alleged that I had come to meet Al-Shabaab....

13 minutes ago

Top stories

Kenya Ranks 118th Globally in 2025 Corruption Index with Score of 30

Although Kenya now ranks 118th out of 182 countries surveyed a shift from previous lower placements the unchanged score underscores a troubling pattern of...

20 minutes ago

Kenya

Kindiki lists Ruto’s Northern Kenya wins, tells critics to ‘come and see’

Kindiki dared critics to leave Nairobi and see for themselves how President Ruto has reshaped Northern Kenya.

25 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto fires warning to ‘planless politicians’ ahead of 2027

“We cannot allow planless, brainless, clueless politicians to misuse our youth as goons or bloggers for their own politics,” Ruto said.

49 minutes ago

Top stories

Amisi Protests Removal from ODM NEC, Claims Political Witch-Hunt

Amisi suggested that his ouster was part of a broader scheme within the party aimed at sidelining members perceived as not aligning with certain...

1 hour ago
Is Jalango’s Nairobi Senate bid an exit strategy? Is Jalango’s Nairobi Senate bid an exit strategy?

Kenya

Is Jalango running for Senate to avoid a Lang’ata loss?

Jalango says he wants to transform Nairobi through the Senate but critics ask if this is really a way out of a tough re-election...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Task Force proposes Accountability and Sustainability in SACCOs

The task force recommended a raft of measures, including digitisation of operations, integration of fintech innovations, and the adoption of shared services platforms to...

2 hours ago