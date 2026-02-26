Sakaja Ties Political Fate to Implementation of deal with Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – The Senate Committee on Devolution and and Intergovernmental Relations Committee is set to conduct a review of the cooperation agreement between City Hall and the Nairobi County Government, and table its recommendations as scrutiny of the landmark Nairobi-State partnership continues.

This among the resolutions that emerged after a meeting with Governor Johnson Sakaja who appeared to address queries from senators seeking clarity on its intent, legality and financial oversight.

Sakaja told the committee that the agreement is neither unusual nor illegal, but rather a long-overdue framework grounded in law and aligned with global best practice.

“I am ready to stake my career on this agreement because I am sure that if we implement it as we should, everyone will say ‘two terms’. Nothing else can work. Nothing else can solve Nairobi’s financing crunch,” the city boss said.

Sakaja argued that Nairobi’s current allocation is insufficient to match the demands of a fast-growing capital.

“The allocation of the City of Nairobi as a county is hardly enough to put the city at an international level. Paris has a budget of Sh1.5 trillion with two million people. Nairobi, with seven million people, has only about Sh45 billion. To be where Paris is, we need more money,” he said.

He emphasized that the cooperation agreement does not amount to a transfer of functions under Article 187 of the Constitution, which would require a formal deed of transfer and could create a separate institution such as the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“This is not a transfer of functions. We shall continue running as a county, and the National Government will come in to provide additional resources for development,” he clarified.

The Governor pointed to ongoing and planned projects as evidence of the benefits of collaboration. He revealed that the National Government has already provided Sh1 billion for the construction of additional classrooms in Nairobi, some of which were handed over this week.

“As a Governor, why should we struggle with this budget when the law provides for cooperation? We embraced it,” Sakaja said.

Senators further pressed him on how the Sh80 billion package would be accounted for, given the involvement of both levels of government.

“Oversight is a constitutional mandate of Parliament. Funds under national government structures are overseen by the National Assembly. Matters touching on devolution fall within the mandate of the Senate. So if any monies are lost, there is a clear way to address that,” he clarified.

Under Kenya’s governance framework, the National Assembly scrutinizes national expenditure, while the Senate safeguards devolved interests and oversees county-related functions.

Statutory audit institutions also remain in place to examine how public funds are utilized.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi City County Assembly has begun public participation forums on the Cooperation Agreement.

The Ad Hoc Committee is conducting hearings at Charter Hall, City Hall, and across all 17 sub-counties, as debate continues over the future governance and financing of the capital.