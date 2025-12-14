Uhuru hails late Jirongo as a bold and principled leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid glowing tribute to former Lugari MP and Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo who died on Saturday following a tragic road crash along Naivasha Nakuru Highway.



Uhuru remembered the late Jirongo as a bold and principled leader who passionately championed the interests of the youth and worked tirelessly for the nation.



“His courage, wit, and commitment to standing up for what he believed in will forever be etched in the minds of those who interacted with him,” he said.



The former Head of State extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of the late Lugari legislator, praying that God grants them comfort and strength during this time of grief.