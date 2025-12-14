Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Uhuru hails late Jirongo as a bold and principled leader

“His courage, wit, and commitment to standing up for what he believed in will forever be etched in the minds of those who interacted with him,” Uhuru said in his message of comfort to the family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid glowing tribute to former Lugari MP and Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo who died on Saturday following a tragic road crash along Naivasha Nakuru Highway.


Uhuru remembered the late Jirongo as a bold and principled leader who passionately championed the interests of the youth and worked tirelessly for the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“His courage, wit, and commitment to standing up for what he believed in will forever be etched in the minds of those who interacted with him,” he said.


The former Head of State extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of the late Lugari legislator, praying that God grants them comfort and strength during this time of grief.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

7 hours ago

Headlines

Race to inherit Raila’s politically distracts Luo Nyanza from development, says Owalo

Owalo said the growing talk about who should “inherit” the region politically amounted to retrogressive hero-worship that distracts leaders from addressing unemployment, poverty, and...

12 hours ago

Headlines

Molo MP Hails Kenya-US Health Pact, Dismisses Claims of Data Sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Molo MP Kimani Kuria has praised President William Ruto for signing a multibillion-shilling health agreement with the United States...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Babu Owino addresses speculation over health status

The second term MP thanked Kenyans for their concern and support.

13 hours ago

Headlines

Motorists Lobby blames Jirongo’s Death on Failure to Dual Nakuru-Naivasha Highway

The Association blamed what it termed sustained institutional negligence by KeNHA, accusing the agency of failing to dual the A8 highway despite its heavy...

13 hours ago

Headlines

Treasury PS mourns Jirongo; urges Motorists to Exercise Caution During Festive Season

"We mourn his passing following a tragic road accident, I urge all road users especially during this festive season to exercise caution and observe...

15 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Recovers Road Reserve in Mombasa Ending 17-Year Court Battle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a grabbed road reserve on Mombasa Island valued at Sh21 million,...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Body of Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo Moved to Lee Funeral Home

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The body of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has been transported to Lee Funeral Home. Jirongo’s family member and...

18 hours ago