Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Starehe Centres Clarify Admission Process for 2026 Grade 10 Class

The directors of the two centres emphasized that admission for the 2026 Grade 10 class is still ongoing and that selection is not automatic.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The management of Starehe Boys’ and Starehe Girls’ Centres has issued a clarification following concerns from parents after some candidates received notifications suggesting they had already been selected for admission.

In a joint statement dated December 21, 2025, the directors of the two centres emphasized that admission for the 2026 Grade 10 class is still ongoing and that selection is not automatic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They explained that admission to Starehe is based on multiple criteria, including financial need, school preference, exam performance, and regional representation. Need remains the primary consideration, assessed through the Yellow Form for boys and the Blue Form for girls.

“Our charters require that 70 percent of admitted students come from needy backgrounds, with sponsorship determined by the assessed degree of need,” the directors stated.

Other factors influencing selection include whether candidates chose Starehe as their preferred school, their KJSEA exam performance, and ensuring equitable representation from all counties.

The centres confirmed that they are working closely with the Ministry of Education to obtain the necessary data to complete the selection process.

 “The Ministry has assured us that this data will be provided expeditiously to facilitate the process,” the statement read, noting that the ministry has supported the schools for decades in prioritizing need in admissions.

Separately, the Ministry of Education announced a seven-day review window starting Tuesday, December 23, to address concerns over the placement of Grade 9 learners into senior schools.

The move follows complaints from parents and students over the automated placement process under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework.

“We recognize the concern caused as we work to finalise the process and appeal for patience. Once the data is received and selections are completed, successful candidates will be contacted with further guidance,” they said.

PS for Education Julius Bitok attributed the challenges to high competition for limited slots in popular schools, misaligned communication between parents, learners, and school heads, and differences between selected pathways and assessment outcomes.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Commissions 132kV Lessos–Kabarnet Transmission Line in Baringo

The new transmission line is expected to strengthen the national power grid, reduce electricity outages, and provide a stable supply of electricity to households...

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Z Protest Victims Blocked from Marching to State House, Several Arrested

Police intervened to prevent the protesters from reaching the State House grounds, citing security concerns.

58 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Construction of Bomas International Convention Complex Progressing, Completion Set for April 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex is progressing steadily, with up to 3,000 workers engaged daily to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hassan Omar Leads Mombasa Gubernatorial Race with 34.1% Support, Mizani Poll Shows

According to the study by Mizani Africa, his experience as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) contributes to his popularity.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ministry of Health Warns Against Misuse of “Blue Pill,” Cites Heart Risks

PS Muthoni said the drug, medically known as sildenafil, is a prescription-only medicine and should not be sold over the counter.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Boda Boda Riders Torch Bus Following Fatal Accident in Salgaa, Nakuru County

The Kampala-bound bus was travelling along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway when it reportedly struck a motorcycle carrying two people, killing them on the spot.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Criticizes Ruto’s Vision of Making Kenya a ‘First-World’ Country

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at President William Ruto’s plan to turn Kenya into a first-world...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman Killed by Elephant in Kajiado County

The woman was walking home from a neighbour’s party, approximately 500 metres from her homestead.

4 hours ago