Starehe Centres Clarify Admission Process for 2026 Grade 10 Class

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The management of Starehe Boys’ and Starehe Girls’ Centres has issued a clarification following concerns from parents after some candidates received notifications suggesting they had already been selected for admission.

In a joint statement dated December 21, 2025, the directors of the two centres emphasized that admission for the 2026 Grade 10 class is still ongoing and that selection is not automatic.

They explained that admission to Starehe is based on multiple criteria, including financial need, school preference, exam performance, and regional representation. Need remains the primary consideration, assessed through the Yellow Form for boys and the Blue Form for girls.

“Our charters require that 70 percent of admitted students come from needy backgrounds, with sponsorship determined by the assessed degree of need,” the directors stated.

Other factors influencing selection include whether candidates chose Starehe as their preferred school, their KJSEA exam performance, and ensuring equitable representation from all counties.

The centres confirmed that they are working closely with the Ministry of Education to obtain the necessary data to complete the selection process.

“The Ministry has assured us that this data will be provided expeditiously to facilitate the process,” the statement read, noting that the ministry has supported the schools for decades in prioritizing need in admissions.

Separately, the Ministry of Education announced a seven-day review window starting Tuesday, December 23, to address concerns over the placement of Grade 9 learners into senior schools.

The move follows complaints from parents and students over the automated placement process under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework.

“We recognize the concern caused as we work to finalise the process and appeal for patience. Once the data is received and selections are completed, successful candidates will be contacted with further guidance,” they said.

PS for Education Julius Bitok attributed the challenges to high competition for limited slots in popular schools, misaligned communication between parents, learners, and school heads, and differences between selected pathways and assessment outcomes.