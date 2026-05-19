MKU seals China partnerships to boost digital skills, drone training

NAIROBI,Kenya May 19 -Mount Kenya University (MKU) has strengthened its international footprint after signing a landmark cooperation agreement with Chinese academic and technology institutions aimed at advancing digital education, cloud computing and skills training.

The university entered into a trilateral partnership with Zhejiang Post and Telecommunication College (ZPTC) and Nanjing Zhongxing Xinyada Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Xinyada) during a signing ceremony held in China in May 2026.

The agreement seeks to deepen collaboration in digital learning, vocational education, industry-academia integration and sustainable development between China and Africa.

Speaking during the ceremony, MKU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi said the partnership would accelerate digital transformation and innovation while strengthening Africa’s capacity to produce globally competitive talent.

He noted that the latest agreement builds on an earlier partnership established between MKU and Xinyada in September 2024, which has since evolved into a broader consortium involving several Chinese institutions.

“What began as a partnership between two institutions has rapidly grown into a consortium of global partners committed to driving digital growth, skills development and innovation across Africa,” said Prof. Jaganyi.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the three institutions will collaborate on developing international professional and vocational standards, digital curriculum and shared learning resources.

The deal will also facilitate joint talent training programmes, staff and student exchange opportunities, internships, employment pathways and cloud computing platform development.

A key component of the partnership is the establishment of a cloud computing facility at MKU by Xinyada, a move expected to strengthen the university’s technological infrastructure and position it as a regional hub for digital innovation and advanced ICT training.

The initiative also supports the China-Africa Skills Supermarket project and aligns with MKU’s role as the United Nations Academic Impact Hub Chair for Sustainable Development Goal 9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure for the 2025–2030 period.

University officials said the partnership is designed to bridge digital skills gaps and equip graduates with practical competencies required in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Drone training for security, journalism

In a related development, MKU signed another Memorandum of Understanding with Suzhou Higher Vocational and Technical School to introduce drone simulation training targeting students and professionals in sectors such as security, journalism, agriculture and disaster management.

The agreement was signed during the MKU delegation’s visit to China earlier this month and marks a further expansion of the university’s growing network of Chinese partners.

The programme will focus on drone simulation technology to equip learners with practical, industry-relevant skills in areas including aerial surveillance, drone-assisted journalism, precision agriculture and emergency response.

Prof. Jaganyi said the partnership reinforces MKU’s commitment to linking academia with industry to support national and continental development.

He added that the collaboration supports the university’s broader goal of ensuring inclusive participation in Africa’s digital transformation.

“We believe this collaboration will create the necessary synergy to bring about digital growth across the African continent,” he said.

The new agreement adds to MKU’s expanding consortium of Chinese partners, which includes Nanjing Zhongxing XinYaDa, Hebei Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Technology, and Nanjing Vocational College of Information Technology.

Officials said the collaborations are expected to support student and staff exchanges, joint Sustainable Development Goal initiatives and expanded digital infrastructure at the university.