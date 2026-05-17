Kenya and Azerbaijan Explore Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy Partnerships in High-Level Baku Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – President William Ruto has held high-level bilateral talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, focusing on expanding cooperation between the two countries in energy, trade, and investment.

The meeting took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum in Baku, where the two leaders discussed strategic areas of partnership aimed at unlocking economic opportunities for both nations.

President Ruto said Kenya and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial diplomatic relations founded on shared aspirations for progress and mutual prosperity, noting that both countries are seeking to broaden areas of cooperation for long-term development.

A key focus of the discussions was collaboration in the oil and gas sector. The two leaders explored potential investment opportunities that could support energy development and strengthen Kenya’s long-term energy security.

President Ruto also highlighted Kenya’s ambition to scale up its renewable energy capacity, including a target of generating 10,000MW of power, and discussed possible partnerships to support this goal.

In addition, the talks touched on Azerbaijan’s interest in participating in a proposed oil refinery project aimed at serving the wider East African region.

Beyond energy, the leaders explored broader trade and investment opportunities. Kenya sought to strengthen access to international markets, particularly for key exports such as tea, horticultural products, and other agricultural commodities.

The discussions also focused on enhancing private sector collaboration and creating an enabling environment for increased bilateral investment flows.

The engagement reflects growing diplomatic and economic ties between Kenya and Azerbaijan, with both countries expressing interest in deepening cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

Officials noted that the partnership could open new opportunities in infrastructure development, energy transition, and agricultural trade.

The talks between President Ruto and President Ilham Aliyev signal a renewed push to strengthen Kenya’s global partnerships, with a focus on energy security, trade expansion, and sustainable development.

As both nations continue to explore strategic collaboration, the engagement is expected to lay the groundwork for future agreements and investment initiatives.