Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenya and Azerbaijan Explore Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy Partnerships in High-Level Baku Meeting

The meeting took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum in Baku.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – President William Ruto has held high-level bilateral talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, focusing on expanding cooperation between the two countries in energy, trade, and investment.

The meeting took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum in Baku, where the two leaders discussed strategic areas of partnership aimed at unlocking economic opportunities for both nations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Ruto said Kenya and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial diplomatic relations founded on shared aspirations for progress and mutual prosperity, noting that both countries are seeking to broaden areas of cooperation for long-term development.

A key focus of the discussions was collaboration in the oil and gas sector. The two leaders explored potential investment opportunities that could support energy development and strengthen Kenya’s long-term energy security.

President Ruto also highlighted Kenya’s ambition to scale up its renewable energy capacity, including a target of generating 10,000MW of power, and discussed possible partnerships to support this goal.

In addition, the talks touched on Azerbaijan’s interest in participating in a proposed oil refinery project aimed at serving the wider East African region.

Beyond energy, the leaders explored broader trade and investment opportunities. Kenya sought to strengthen access to international markets, particularly for key exports such as tea, horticultural products, and other agricultural commodities.

The discussions also focused on enhancing private sector collaboration and creating an enabling environment for increased bilateral investment flows.

The engagement reflects growing diplomatic and economic ties between Kenya and Azerbaijan, with both countries expressing interest in deepening cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

Officials noted that the partnership could open new opportunities in infrastructure development, energy transition, and agricultural trade.

The talks between President Ruto and President Ilham Aliyev signal a renewed push to strengthen Kenya’s global partnerships, with a focus on energy security, trade expansion, and sustainable development.

As both nations continue to explore strategic collaboration, the engagement is expected to lay the groundwork for future agreements and investment initiatives.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt Declares Homa Bay County Commissioner’s Residence a State Lodge

CS Murkomen announced that the residence will now be designated as a State Lodge with immediate effect from the date of publication.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Holds Bilateral Talks with Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev in Baku on WUF13 Sidelines

The meeting brought together the two leaders for discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation between Kenya and Azerbaijan

5 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua Launches UK Diaspora DCP Chapter, Promises “Better Kenya” in Political Outreach Tour

Gachagua said the engagement focused on the progress of his party in Kenya and reflections on political developments over the past year.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Petitioner Moves to Stop EPRA Fuel Price Review Citing Lack of Transparency

EPRA has been named as the first respondent in the case.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto To Push for Global Housing Finance Reforms at World Urban Forum in Baku

Kenya is expected to push for expanded international investment in housing infrastructure.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Immigration DG Evelyn Cheluget Honoured at East Africa Superwoman Awards 2026

The event recognized outstanding women who continue to challenge barriers, inspire change, and drive progress in different sectors.

6 hours ago

Kenya

CS Wandayi Defends G-to-G Fuel Deal, Accuses Gachagua of Politicising Energy Reforms

Wandayi dismissed criticism directed at the Kenya Kwanza administration over the fuel importation programme.

6 hours ago

Kenya

NPS Condemns Assaults on Traffic Police Officers in Embakasi and Lang’ata

The video, which circulated widely on social media, sparked public debate over the conduct and safety of officers while carrying out their duties.

6 hours ago