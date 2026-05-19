DP Kindiki Hails PSV Operators for Suspending Strike, Promises More Measures to Ease Fuel Costs

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hailed public transport operators for suspending the nationwide fuel strike, describing the move as a patriotic act that prioritises the country’s stability and the welfare of Kenyans.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Kindiki commended Public Service Vehicle operators and other stakeholders in the transport sector for opting for dialogue instead of prolonged disruption.

“We applaud the spirit of patriotism exhibited by the Public Service Vehicles operators and other stakeholders who rely on petroleum products to run their businesses. Calling off the strike and giving room for dialogue is commendable, it is putting our country first,” he said.

The Deputy President assured Kenyans that the government would continue rolling out interventions to cushion wananchi from the effects of high fuel prices.

“The Government assures all Kenyans and stakeholders that we will do everything possible to cushion wananchi from the effects of high fuel costs. We have taken measures, including lowering VAT on petroleum products from 16 percent to 8 percent, invested over Sh12 billion in subsidies and further reduced the price of diesel by Sh10 last night,” he stated.

His remarks came hours after transport sector stakeholders agreed to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike for one week following high-level negotiations with the government.

As part of the agreement, matatu operators and digital cab stakeholders announced that normal public transport operations would resume immediately across the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the breakthrough Tuesday during a press briefing at Harambee House in Nairobi after an interministerial meeting involving leaders from the transport sector.

According to Murkomen, negotiations between the government and stakeholders will continue over the next one week until May 26 in a bid to resolve concerns raised by operators over soaring fuel prices.

“Following a consultative meeting this morning between the government and representatives of the transport sector, it was agreed that there was need for negotiations between the government and the stakeholders at a high level,” Murkomen said.

“Those negotiations must be undertaken within the next one week. Following the negotiations, it was agreed that the ongoing strike be suspended for a period of one week to provide an avenue for consultation between the government and the stakeholders.”

At the same time, Kindiki warned against violence and destruction of property during protests, saying criminal acts could not be justified as part of public demonstrations.

“We have many problems in our country, present and future, and we must be ready to resolve them all. However, violence cannot be used to generate solutions to national issues. Looting of public and private property, arson, attacking innocent motorists and vandalising property is barbaric and a serious threat to national security,” he said.

The Matatu Owners Association urged its members to resume operations immediately to allow room for negotiations, while warning that the strike could resume if no agreement is reached within the agreed timeline.

“We are urging our members to report back to work to give room for the negotiations. We however want to warn that should the one week lapse before an agreement, then we will have no alternative but to resume the strike,” said MOA President Albert Karakacha.

Federation of Public Transport Sector CEO Kushian Muchiri said the government had finally acknowledged the seriousness of the operators’ concerns.

“Negotiations have now begun in earnest, and the government has acknowledged the seriousness of our concerns. Had our grievances been taken seriously on Friday, we would not be in this situation today. On behalf of the transport sector, I urge matatu owners to resume operations immediately so that we can continue serving Kenyans,” he said.

Under the agreement, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja will act as guarantor of the negotiations as the government seeks a long-term solution to the fuel crisis that triggered widespread transport disruptions across the country.