President Ruto highlighted the growing population in Thika and the heavy traffic along Thika Road, which he noted has become increasingly congested with frequent snarl-ups/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Thika–Museum Hill Expressway in ambitious infrastructure plan

President William Ruto has announced plans to construct a 45km expressway linking Thika to Museum Hill in Nairobi, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and improve commuter mobility into Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 — President William Ruto has announced plans to construct a new expressway linking Thika to Museum Hill in Nairobi, aiming to ease traffic congestion and improve access to the capital.

Speaking during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, President Ruto highlighted the growing population in Thika and the heavy traffic along Thika Road, which he noted has become increasingly congested with frequent snarl-ups.

“I know that many Kenyans reside in Thika, and Thika Road has become congested and crowded, with constant traffic snarl-ups,” he said.

“I take this opportunity to announce that next year, just as we have the Expressway from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, we will also construct an Expressway from Thika to Museum Hill so that citizens who are struggling with heavy traffic can finally get some relief.”

The President did not specify when construction will begin.

The stretch between Thika and Nairobi’s Central Business District covers approximately 45 kilometres.

The proposed expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance mobility for thousands of daily commuters.

