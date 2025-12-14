NTSA advises motorists to restrict travel to daytime hours for safety

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – The National Transport and Safety Authority is advising motorists to plan their journeys between 6am and 6pm to improve road safety and reduce the risk of accidents.

In a public safety advisory on the NTSA social media platforms says that driving outside these hours significantly increases exposure to nighttime hazards, including reduced visibility, driver fatigue, and a higher likelihood of encountering impaired drivers.

Drivers who must travel at night are encouraged to exercise extra caution, ensure their vehicles are in good condition, and avoid driving when tired.

The December holiday period is often marked by heavy traffic and a rise in road accidents, largely due to speeding, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Data from the Authority shows a worrying rise in road fatalities in 2024, with Saturdays and evening hours proving to be the deadliest times for road users.

A total of 4,748 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 424 deaths from 2023.

Saturdays claimed 855 lives in 2024, up from 782 in 2023, making it the most dangerous day of the week for road travel.

Sundays followed closely with 828 deaths, compared to 778 the previous year. Mondays also saw a steep rise, recording 743 fatalities in 2024, up from 576.

Mondays also saw a steep rise, recording 743 fatalities in 2024, up from 576.

The NTSA attributed these trends to high traffic volumes and risky driving behaviours during weekends and the start of the week.

Men continued to dominate the fatality statistics, with 4,035 male deaths recorded in 2024 compared to 3,531 in 2023.

This contrasts with a decline in female fatalities, which dropped from 784 in 2023 to 713 in 2024.