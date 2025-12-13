Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

Published

KWALE, Kenya Dec 13- Nominated Legislator Denar Joseph Hamisi was laid to rest in his home in Mazeras.

House Speakers Moses Wetang’ula and Amazon Kingi joined family, friends, Members of Parliament and residents paying their final respects to the MP who passed on following a tragic accident.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wetang’ula hailed Denar as a development oriented leader who remained steadfast in his quest to ensure the lives of the people of Mazeras were improved.

Senate Speaker Kingi observed that events of the day were bringing the curtains down on the life of a visionary leader, family man, and remarkable entrepreneur.

“Hon. Denar, who easily combined philanthropy with hard work; while his parliamentary colleagues remembered his warm personality and dedication to work, terming them as a source of inspiration. Fare thee well, my brother and friend,” said Speaker Kingi

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

Wetangula used the opportunity to rally Coast region residents to support President William Ruto’s administration saying the government plans to expand the Port of Mombasa was a game changer and would make the Mombasa Port Africas trade hub.

“I furrther noted that the infrastructure developments so far had gone a long way in buttressing the critical role the port plays as a transport and logistics hub in the region,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Race to inherit Raila’s politically distracts Luo Nyanza from development, says Owalo

Owalo said the growing talk about who should “inherit” the region politically amounted to retrogressive hero-worship that distracts leaders from addressing unemployment, poverty, and...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Molo MP Hails Kenya-US Health Pact, Dismisses Claims of Data Sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Molo MP Kimani Kuria has praised President William Ruto for signing a multibillion-shilling health agreement with the United States...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Babu Owino addresses speculation over health status

The second term MP thanked Kenyans for their concern and support.

7 hours ago

Headlines

Motorists Lobby blames Jirongo’s Death on Failure to Dual Nakuru-Naivasha Highway

The Association blamed what it termed sustained institutional negligence by KeNHA, accusing the agency of failing to dual the A8 highway despite its heavy...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Treasury PS mourns Jirongo; urges Motorists to Exercise Caution During Festive Season

"We mourn his passing following a tragic road accident, I urge all road users especially during this festive season to exercise caution and observe...

9 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Recovers Road Reserve in Mombasa Ending 17-Year Court Battle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a grabbed road reserve on Mombasa Island valued at Sh21 million,...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Body of Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo Moved to Lee Funeral Home

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The body of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has been transported to Lee Funeral Home. Jirongo’s family member and...

11 hours ago

Headlines

Baringo leaders eye tourism growth as peace returns

Governor Benjamin Cheboi said sustained insecurity had previously made it difficult for investors, tourists and even local residents to operate freely in the county.

15 hours ago