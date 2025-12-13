Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

KWALE, Kenya Dec 13- Nominated Legislator Denar Joseph Hamisi was laid to rest in his home in Mazeras.

House Speakers Moses Wetang’ula and Amazon Kingi joined family, friends, Members of Parliament and residents paying their final respects to the MP who passed on following a tragic accident.

Wetang’ula hailed Denar as a development oriented leader who remained steadfast in his quest to ensure the lives of the people of Mazeras were improved.

Senate Speaker Kingi observed that events of the day were bringing the curtains down on the life of a visionary leader, family man, and remarkable entrepreneur.

“Hon. Denar, who easily combined philanthropy with hard work; while his parliamentary colleagues remembered his warm personality and dedication to work, terming them as a source of inspiration. Fare thee well, my brother and friend,” said Speaker Kingi

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

Wetangula used the opportunity to rally Coast region residents to support President William Ruto’s administration saying the government plans to expand the Port of Mombasa was a game changer and would make the Mombasa Port Africas trade hub.

“I furrther noted that the infrastructure developments so far had gone a long way in buttressing the critical role the port plays as a transport and logistics hub in the region,” he said.