Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM-UDA deal in January: Raila party seeks early union with Ruto

A senior official has called for a central committee meeting in January to ratify the proposed coalition pact with President William Ruto’s UDA.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 — A top Orange Party official has signaled an early ODM-UDA pre-election coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election AMID .

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, serving as Deputy Party Leader, said the proposal is grounded in a sober assessment of the political landscape, the balance of power, and the strategic options available to safeguard the party’s interests.

“Leadership sometimes requires making hard, pragmatic choices guided by a clear reading of reality,” Nassir said.

“I am calling on my colleagues within the ODM party to consider formalisation of a pre-election coalition with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in good faith ahead of the 2027 elections.”

He stressed the need for strategic partnerships over political posturing.

“Beyond the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda, politics is about choices. We must choose engagement over perpetual confrontation, strategy over sentiment, and outcomes over slogans.”

He called for a central committee meeting in January to ratify the proposed coalition pact with President William Ruto’s UDA.

Impending ‘war’

His remarks come as ODM struggles to overcome factional wars following the death of its founding leader, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in October.

Two factions: one advocating for a deeper partnership with UDA, and another seeking to preserve Odinga’s legacy and maintain political independence have grown increasingly vocal fueling further division.

The latter faction is led by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Edwin Sifuna faces purge in 2026?

The Sifuna-led camp maintains that the current ODM–UDA cooperation agreement expires in 2027, after which the party would be free to chart its own course, including potentially fielding a presidential candidate.

On Sunday, ODM Party Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, a supporter of the ODM–UDA pact, accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of using party insiders to undermine ODM.

Meanwhile, Minority Whip Junet Mohamed alleged external interference in party affairs, warning that January would mark a “war” to expel what he termed party rebels.

