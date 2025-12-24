Mudavadi Proposes Constitutional Referendum During 2027 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has proposed holding a constitutional referendum alongside the 2027 general election, aiming to resolve long-standing governance issues and allow Kenyans a direct say on key national matters.

Speaking during an end-of-year interview at CHAMS Media in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mudavadi suggested that unresolved constitutional issues could be framed as referendum questions for public consideration.

“We can use the 2027 election as the first opportunity to craft sensible referendum questions on issues that have never been resolved. This will help amend our 2010 Constitution,” Mudavadi said.

He added, “Kenyans should begin engaging in this discussion in 2026 ahead of the general election. If voters can select six candidates on one ballot paper, we are mature enough to include two or three constitutional questions as well.”

Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, argued that a dual exercise would set a precedent in Africa and attract global recognition, citing landmark decisions such as the Supreme Court’s nullification of a presidential election.

“The reason I am putting this debate in the public domain is that we do not want ongoing arguments on issues that Parliament or the courts may struggle to resolve. The voice of Kenyans must prevail,” Mudavadi noted.

He cited the implementation of the NADCO report as a potential anchor for the referendum.

“Parliament was tasked to resolve the issues in the NADCO report, but there has been too much back and forth. Why not allow the IEBC to craft one or two questions for a constitutional referendum?” he asked.

Mudavadi suggested that issues such as inclusivity and the question of whether to have a substantive Prime Minister could be resolved through the ballot, providing a direct say for citizens.

Addressing concerns over logistics and costs, Mudavadi said that holding the referendum alongside the general election would not significantly increase expenses.

“Once the questions are properly crafted, Kenyans are intelligent and mature enough to vote on both political leadership and constitutional issues,” he said.

He also called for the resolution of persistent debates around the Constituency Development Fund and the 2/3rds gender rule, suggesting that a referendum would allow the public to decisively address these issues.

“By combining the general election and a referendum, we can save taxpayers’ money, reduce continuous politicking, increase voter turnout, and finally resolve issues that Parliament has struggled to handle,” Mudavadi explained.

The Prime CS, a former ANC Party leader and key figure in the formation of the current government, argued that most post-election disputes stem from unresolved governance structures. “This proposal stands the test of time, allowing Kenyans to settle these matters once and for all,” he said.

Mudavadi insisted that a well-managed dual exercise would enable the country to move beyond repeated political bickering and focus on critical priorities, including development, job creation, and economic growth.