Kenya

Motorists set for new festive traffic rules

With holiday travel peaking, authorities are stepping in with fresh traffic measures as road deaths continue to rise nationwide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Motorists were on Monday set to receive new guidance on traffic enforcement as key justice and security agencies meet to agree on measures aimed at enhancing road order during the festive season and beyond.

The meeting is being held under the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) and brings together institutions involved in traffic management and enforcement.

Those attending include the Judiciary, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), National Police Service, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Office of the Attorney General, Ministry of Interior, and the Kenya Prisons Service, among others.

According to NCAJ, the agencies are expected to deliberate on challenges witnessed on Kenyan roads, especially during the high-traffic festive period, and issue a joint communiqué to guide motorists and the public.

A press conference to announce the outcomes of the meeting is scheduled for 9:45am at the Supreme Court building, where officials are expected to outline enforcement plans and safety expectations for road users.

The move comes as traffic volumes surge nationwide ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, a period often marked by increased road accidents and congestion.

The meeting also comes at a time when authorities have raised concern over a surge in road accidents after 21 people were killed in crashes over the weekend.

As traffic increases during the festive season, the NTSA advised motorists to plan their journeys between 6am and 6pm to enhance road safety and lower the risk of accidents.

“Travelling during the day reduces exposure to night-time dangers such as poor visibility, driver fatigue and the higher likelihood of encountering impaired drivers,” NTSA said.

Data from the authority shows a troubling rise in road fatalities in 2024, with Saturdays and evening hours emerging as the deadliest periods for road users.

