M23 announces ‘unilateral withdrawal’ from Uvira ‘as per United States mediation’s request’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16-The M23 rebel movement has announced it will “unilaterally withdraw” its forces from the strategic city of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), describing the move as a “trust-building measure” aimed at giving renewed peace efforts a chance to succeed.

In a statement issued under the banner of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), the group said the decision follows progress made under the Doha Peace Process, including the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement on November 15, 2025.

The withdrawal, the group said, comes at the request of United States mediators.

“Despite continued provocations and abuses by the FARDC and its allies, the Alliance Fleuve Congo has decided to initiate a unilateral trust-building measure in order to give the Doha peace process the maximum chance to succeed,” the statement said.

The group said it would pull out of Uvira but warned that previous withdrawals had been exploited by the Congolese army (FARDC), allied Wazalendo militias and other groups to reoccupy territory and target civilians perceived to be sympathetic to M23.

It called on guarantors of the peace process to urgently put in place mechanisms to manage the city, including demilitarization, civilian protection, safeguarding of infrastructure and ceasefire monitoring through the deployment of a neutral force.

M23 leader Corneille Nangaa also reiterated that the group would not allow armed groups hostile to Burundi to use areas under its control as rear bases for attacks that could undermine relations between the two neighboring countries.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional and international tensions following fierce fighting in South Kivu.

In recent days, residents reported that M23 fighters had entered Uvira, triggering artillery fire and gun battles that forced thousands of civilians to flee across the border into Burundi.

Shops and schools were shut as residents sheltered indoors, while Burundi moved to close its border with eastern DRC.

Congolese authorities have issued conflicting accounts of the situation on the ground.

While M23 claimed it had “liberated” Uvira, South Kivu Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi insisted that FARDC units and allied militias remained in control of the city.

The escalation unfolded barely a week after a high-profile peace agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump between DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Washington.

The deal, witnessed by regional leaders including Kenya’s President William Ruto, committed the two countries to a permanent ceasefire, disarmament of armed groups, refugee returns and regional economic cooperation.

However, the M23 movement is not a signatory to the Washington accord and is engaged in parallel talks with the Congolese government under Qatari mediation.

Regional diplomacy has grown increasingly strained.

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe has accused Western governments of selectively condemning violence, alleging they ignore repeated ceasefire violations by FARDC, including aerial bombardments of densely populated areas.

Western nations, including the United States and the European Union, have in turn accused Rwanda of backing the M23 offensive and called for an immediate halt to the fighting — allegations Kigali has denied.

The United Nations says the latest fighting has displaced about 200,000 people, with dozens killed and wounded, while Burundi reports tens of thousands of refugees crossing its border in recent weeks.

As AFC/M23 prepares to withdraw from Uvira, the move is being closely watched as a potential test of whether fragile diplomatic efforts led by the United States, Qatar and regional actors can finally halt a conflict that has plagued eastern Congo for more than three decades.