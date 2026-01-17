Rwanda sends military engineers to rebuild Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — Rwanda this week dispatched a contingent of military engineers to Jamaica to assist with the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Melissa, which struck the Caribbean region in late 2025.

The deployment, conducted under a bilateral cooperation agreement between Rwanda and Jamaica, aims to restore critical infrastructure and support the island nation’s broader recovery and resilience efforts.

Brigadier General Faustin Tinka, Commander of the Mechanized Division briefed the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) engineers ahead of their depature.

He urged the contingent to apply their full technical expertise, professionalism, and discipline, noting tangible impact on Jamaican communities will inform the mission’s assessment.

“These are the values that earned you this responsibility,” Brig Gen Tinka said, calling on the officers and soldiers to uphold the core principles that define the RDF throughout the mission.

Hurricane Melissa struck the Caribbean in late October 2025, leaving widespread destruction. Jamaica was among the hardest-hit countries, prompting a large-scale humanitarian response involving national and international partners.

Reconstruction

The Government of Jamaica welcomed the RDF Engineer Contingent on Thursday at a reception held at the Caribbean Military Academy Headquarters in Kingston.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, expressed gratitude to the Government of Rwanda, President Paul Kagame, and the Rwandan people for their support.

“The expertise of the Rwandan engineers will play a significant role in rebuilding damaged infrastructure and strengthening Jamaica’s disaster preparedness and resilience,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

Representing the RDF leadership, Colonel Claudien Bizimungu reaffirmed Rwanda’s solidarity with Jamaica during its recovery and rebuilding process, describing the deployment as a reflection of Rwanda’s commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

Colonel Bizimungu highlighted the RDF’s experience in engineering, reconstruction, and community-centered interventions, while Colonel Moses Kayigamba, the contingent commander, said the Rwandan engineers would work closely with the Jamaica Defence Force and other national institutions under the agreed framework.

This mission reflects a growing trend of African militaries contributing beyond traditional peacekeeping roles, extending their expertise to humanitarian engineering and disaster recovery operations globally. Other African countries that have conducted similar missions include Kenya and South Africa.