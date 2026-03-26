Ex-Tanzanian President Kikwete named AU envoy Horn of Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Mar 26 – Former Tanzania President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete has been appointed as the High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf noted that in his new role, President Kikwete will support the African Union’s efforts to address the complex political, peace and security dynamics across the region.

His mandate will also involve strengthening regional cooperation mechanisms aimed at fostering sustainable peace and stability.

The High Representative will work in close coordination with relevant regional and international partners, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the East African Community (EAC), the League of Arab States, the United Nations, and other partners, with a view to ensuring coherence, complementarity and effectiveness in collective efforts to promote peace, stability and security.

This coordinated engagement is particularly critical considering the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea for international trade and the broader stability of the African continent.

The AU Commission Chairperson expressed confidence in Kikwete’s experience and leadership noting it will play a key role in advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the strategically important Horn of Africa and Red Sea region.