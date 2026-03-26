Netflix eyes return to Russia with trademark registration

MOSCOW, Mar 26 – The U.S.-based streaming service Netflix is seeking to register its trademark in Russia, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

After reviewing the electronic database of Rospatent, the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property, RIA Novosti found that the trademark application filed by Netflix Inc. was submitted to the agency in March.

If the trademark registration is successful, Netflix will be able to sell software and applications for accessing entertainment content, headphones, virtual reality headsets and even humanoid robots in Russia.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming company by subscriber numbers, suspended its operations in Russia along with a number of other Western companies due to the Ukrainian crisis