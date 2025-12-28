Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

LNG – Powered Vessel Höegh Australis Makes Historic First Call at Port of Mombasa

The arrival of the state-of-the-art vessel signals Mombasa Port’s growing capacity to accommodate next-generation, low-emission ships, in line with global efforts to promote cleaner and more sustainable shipping.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The LNG-powered vessel Höegh Australis has officially made its maiden call at the Port of Mombasa, marking a major milestone for Kenya’s maritime sector as the first liquefied natural gas–fuelled ship to dock at the country’s main port.

The arrival of the state-of-the-art vessel signals Mombasa Port’s growing capacity to accommodate next-generation, low-emission ships, in line with global efforts to promote cleaner and more sustainable shipping.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by 98 per cent liquefied natural gas (LNG), Höegh Australis produces significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fuel-powered vessels. The cleaner propulsion system reduces carbon dioxide output, sulphur emissions and particulate matter, contributing to improved environmental protection in port cities.

The 16-deck car carrier arrived in Mombasa from Singapore after an 11-day voyage. With the capacity to transport approximately 9,000 vehicles, the vessel represents a new generation of large, efficient and environmentally friendly roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ships.

Port officials say the successful docking of the LNG-powered vessel demonstrates Mombasa Port’s readiness to support evolving global maritime standards as shipping lines transition toward greener technologies.

“The arrival of Höegh Australis underscores our preparedness to handle modern, low-emission vessels and reinforces the Port of Mombasa’s role as a key regional maritime hub,” a port official said.

As international shipping accelerates its shift toward sustainability, the call by Höegh Australis places Kenya among ports adapting to cleaner energy solutions, strengthening the country’s competitiveness in global trade while supporting climate-friendly maritime operations.

The historic visit is expected to pave the way for more LNG-powered and environmentally advanced vessels calling at Mombasa, further aligning the port with the future of sustainable shipping.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

NTSA Issues Safety Alert as Heavy Rains and Fog Increase Road Risks

NTSA warned that the adverse weather has significantly heightened road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

42 minutes ago

Top stories

UDA Leads Party Popularity at 23pc as Kenya Eyes 2027 Elections – Infotrak Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains Kenya’s most popular political party, according to a new opinion poll by Infotrak...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Babu Owino Tops Infotrak Poll as Preferred Luo Political Kingpin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has emerged as the most preferred Luo political kingpin, according to a...

2 hours ago

World

Samburu’s Porro Ward MCA Patrick Lerte Dies

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-Porro Ward Member of the County Assembly Patrick Lerte has died, Samburu County officials have confirmed. Lerte’s death was announced through an...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Education Ministry declines 66,000 Grade 10 Placement Appeals Over School Capacity Constraints

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-The Ministry of Education has rejected more than 66,000 appeals from learners seeking a review of their Grade 10 senior school placements...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Duale Closes 8th Ansaaru Sunnah Islamic Conference in Eastleigh

The four-day symposium, which ran from December 23 to December 26, attracted more than 20,000 Muslim faithful, all seeking spiritual enrichment, guidance and deeper...

6 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall Extends Public Garbage Bin Rollout to Residential Estates

The ongoing rollout has already covered parts of Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Lavington, with Governor Johnson Sakaja confirming that several more estates across the capital...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Omanyo Tops National Poll on Women Legislators’ Performance

The survey rated Omanyo at 65 percent, placing her first among women Members of Parliament, followed closely by Meru Woman MP Elizabeth Karambu at...

7 hours ago