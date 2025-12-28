LNG – Powered Vessel Höegh Australis Makes Historic First Call at Port of Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The LNG-powered vessel Höegh Australis has officially made its maiden call at the Port of Mombasa, marking a major milestone for Kenya’s maritime sector as the first liquefied natural gas–fuelled ship to dock at the country’s main port.

The arrival of the state-of-the-art vessel signals Mombasa Port’s growing capacity to accommodate next-generation, low-emission ships, in line with global efforts to promote cleaner and more sustainable shipping.

Powered by 98 per cent liquefied natural gas (LNG), Höegh Australis produces significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fuel-powered vessels. The cleaner propulsion system reduces carbon dioxide output, sulphur emissions and particulate matter, contributing to improved environmental protection in port cities.

The 16-deck car carrier arrived in Mombasa from Singapore after an 11-day voyage. With the capacity to transport approximately 9,000 vehicles, the vessel represents a new generation of large, efficient and environmentally friendly roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ships.

Port officials say the successful docking of the LNG-powered vessel demonstrates Mombasa Port’s readiness to support evolving global maritime standards as shipping lines transition toward greener technologies.

“The arrival of Höegh Australis underscores our preparedness to handle modern, low-emission vessels and reinforces the Port of Mombasa’s role as a key regional maritime hub,” a port official said.

As international shipping accelerates its shift toward sustainability, the call by Höegh Australis places Kenya among ports adapting to cleaner energy solutions, strengthening the country’s competitiveness in global trade while supporting climate-friendly maritime operations.

The historic visit is expected to pave the way for more LNG-powered and environmentally advanced vessels calling at Mombasa, further aligning the port with the future of sustainable shipping.