Police identified the prime suspect as Collins Muchira Ngege. During interrogation, Ngege led officers to his two accomplices, John Brian Kimotho Kamau and Stephen Muchiri Karani, who were subsequently arrested/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

3 men arrested for murder of Kirinyaga woman whose body was mutilated

Police in Kirinyaga East have arrested three men suspected in the gruesome murder of Jackline Waruguru Kathuri, whose mutilated body was discovered in Ninga-ini village. Investigations continue.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — Detectives in Kirinyaga East have arrested three men suspected of involvement in the brutal murder of Jackline Waruguru Kathuri, whose mutilated body was discovered on November 22 in Ninga-ini village.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers at Kiamutugu Police Station responded to a distress call reporting a lifeless body in the area.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with severe burn wounds, a missing right upper arm and breast, and multiple head injuries. Her body was later transported to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital for preservation and a postmortem examination.

Following the shocking discovery, detectives launched an intensive manhunt, relying heavily on forensic evidence to track the perpetrators.

Their efforts led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Collins Muchira Ngege. During interrogation, Ngege led officers to his two accomplices, John Brian Kimotho Kamau and Stephen Muchiri Karani, who were subsequently arrested.

“Preliminary findings show that the deceased left home on November 16, 2025, and never returned,” the DCI said Tuesday.

“She was gang-raped, brutally attacked, and dragged to a nearby thicket where she was left for dead.”

The three suspects are currently in custody as investigators finalize their case files ahead of arraignment.

