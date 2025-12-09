Connect with us

A file photo of a KEMSA warehouse/Capital FM

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya–US Health Pact to Trigger Major KEMSA Overhaul and Fast-Track Emergency Drug Deployment

The new agreement requires the introduction of strict digital tracking and security systems as part of a phased transition of US-funded health commodities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – The corruption-marred Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is set for a major overhaul under a new Cooperation Framework signed between Kenya and the United States.

The new agreement requires the introduction of strict digital tracking and security systems as part of a phased transition of US-funded health commodities.

Under the agreement, responsibility for the procurement, warehousing, and distribution of laboratory commodities valued at nearly KSh2 billion annually will be transferred from US systems to KEMSA by 31 December 2026.

“The U.S. Government’s intention to transition the procurement, warehousing, and distribution of its lab commodities to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) by 31st December 2026,” the agreement read.

Digital tracking as a mandatory safeguard

The Framework requires Kenya to fully adopt Global Standards 1 (GS1) technology to monitor US-funded medical commodities distributed through KEMSA, ensuring each item can be traced from entry into the country to the final health facility.

“The Government of Kenya intends to fully implement a system based on Global Standards 1 (GS1) for tracing commodities funded by the U.S. Government under this Framework and distributed through KEMSA,” the pact read.

KEMSA will also be expected to reinforce its logistics security through geo-fenced electronic locks, electronic proof-of-delivery systems, and strengthened monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

According to the Framework, these measures are aimed at closing long-standing loopholes blamed for losses, diversion and irregular procurement.

Accountability requirements

The Framework further obliges the Government of Kenya to report any cases of loss or diversion of US-funded commodities within seven days. The provision is intended to ensure rapid detection, investigation and correction of incidents within the supply chain.

The transition comes at a time when laboratory commodities remain crucial to national efforts to diagnose and treat conditions including HIV and tuberculosis, and ahead of Kenya eventually assuming greater financial responsibility for such supplies.

Implementation of the digital reforms and security systems will serve as a key benchmark in determining whether KEMSA can restore public confidence and take full control of the country’s essential health supply chain.

Drug Deployment

At the same time, the government will implement a system to rapidly deploy essential drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tools during national health emergencies by leveraging the regulatory approvals of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This mechanism is a core component of the new Cooperation Framework between the Government of the Republic of Kenya and the Government of the United States of America on Health.

The primary objective of the provision is to drastically reduce the time taken to introduce life-saving medical countermeasures during a disease outbreak.

This strategic alignment supports Kenya’s ambitious goal to meet the 7-1-7 public health metric a global benchmark requiring a country to detect an outbreak within 7 days, notify authorities within 1 day, and complete the initial response within 7 days.

Expedited Approval Mechanism

The Framework outlines that the U.S. FDA’s clearance for emergency use of a medical product will serve as the primary evidence needed for its deployment in Kenya.

“The Government of Kenya intends to allow the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval or Emergency Use Authorization of medical countermeasures to be a sufficient basis to use the medical countermeasures to respond to an outbreak in the country in accordance with applicable legislation in Kenya,” the agreement read.

This means that instead of conducting a full, time-consuming scientific review, the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) can rely on the FDA’s judgment and move quickly to complete the necessary administrative and legal steps for use, ensuring the public gains immediate access to vital tools.

Crucially, the agreement stresses that the use of these fast-tracked products remains subject to our applicable laws this ensures that the process must align with Kenyan public health laws and safety requirements, preserving the legal authority of local regulatory bodies.

“The U.S. Government, in coordination with the Government of Kenya, intends to establish a funding mechanism to surge additional personnel, supplies, equipment and other necessary materials… to respond to detected infectious disease threats… and implemented according to applicable laws and regulations of the Republic of Kenya,”the agreement read.

Comments
Comments

