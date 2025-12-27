Kenya Met Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Nairobi and Several Counties Through December 30

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh heavy rainfall alert, warning that moderate to heavy rains are expected to affect several parts of the country from Friday afternoon through the early hours of December 30.

In an advisory released on Thursday, the department said the rainfall is expected to begin on December 27 at around 3pm and persist until the early hours of December 30.

The alert, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry through the State Department for Environment and Climate Change, carries a moderate probability of occurrence.

According to the forecast, parts of the southeastern lowlands are expected to receive more than 20 millimetres of rain within 24 hours on December 27.

The rainfall is projected to intensify on December 28 and 29, spreading to the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and southern sections of the coastal region, with rainfall amounts exceeding 30 millimetres in some areas.

Counties expected to be affected include Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho and Bomet, as well as southern parts of Kitui, Taita Taveta and Kwale.

The department said the rains are likely to ease in intensity on December 30.

Residents in the listed areas have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures due to the risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The department warned that heavy downpours could disrupt transport, damage infrastructure and pose safety risks.

“The public is advised to be on the lookout for potential floods in all the mentioned areas,” the advisory stated, adding that further updates will be issued should there be any changes in the forecast.

The alert forms part of ongoing efforts by the Kenya Meteorological Department to enhance early warning systems and reduce weather-related risks during the festive season.