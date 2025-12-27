Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenya Met Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Nairobi and Several Counties Through December 30

The department said the rainfall is expected to begin on December 27 at around 3pm and persist until the early hours of December 30.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh heavy rainfall alert, warning that moderate to heavy rains are expected to affect several parts of the country from Friday afternoon through the early hours of December 30.

In an advisory released on Thursday, the department said the rainfall is expected to begin on December 27 at around 3pm and persist until the early hours of December 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The alert, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry through the State Department for Environment and Climate Change, carries a moderate probability of occurrence.

According to the forecast, parts of the southeastern lowlands are expected to receive more than 20 millimetres of rain within 24 hours on December 27.

The rainfall is projected to intensify on December 28 and 29, spreading to the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and southern sections of the coastal region, with rainfall amounts exceeding 30 millimetres in some areas.

Counties expected to be affected include Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho and Bomet, as well as southern parts of Kitui, Taita Taveta and Kwale.

The department said the rains are likely to ease in intensity on December 30.

Residents in the listed areas have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures due to the risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The department warned that heavy downpours could disrupt transport, damage infrastructure and pose safety risks.

“The public is advised to be on the lookout for potential floods in all the mentioned areas,” the advisory stated, adding that further updates will be issued should there be any changes in the forecast.

The alert forms part of ongoing efforts by the Kenya Meteorological Department to enhance early warning systems and reduce weather-related risks during the festive season.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

State House Road Set for Sh1.6bn Facelift in Govt Infrastructure Push

The project will be implemented under the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and is classified as a traffic circulation and capacity enhancement scheme.

5 minutes ago

Kenya

Maina Njenga, Kiambu Leaders Urge Mt Kenya Unity Ahead of Burial of Njenga’s Father

The leaders emphasized the importance of cohesion, calm, and issue-based politics as the country moves forward.

24 minutes ago

Africa

Israel recognises Somaliland as independent state, Netanyahu says

Recognition by Israel could encourage other nations to follow suit, increasing the region's diplomatic credentials and access to international markets.

45 minutes ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Calls for Strict Enforcement of Traffic Rules After Bungoma Family Loses Three Children in Crash

BUNGOMA, Kenya – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to curb rising road carnage across the country,...

52 minutes ago

Kenya

Diaz: Forecast of business and trends beyond 2026

Globally, business is changing faster than at any point in modern history. The rules of business are constantly being rewritten by fast-evolving technology, shifting...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to Build Chetambe Fort Monument to Honour Anti-Colonial Heroes in Bungoma

National Assembly Speaker Wetangulasaid the monument will be built on a 20-acre parcel of land and will serve as a historical and cultural tourism...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Standard Group Videographer Rashid Idi Dies After Short Illness

Idi had complained of not feeling well earlier in the day. His wife advised him to seek medical attention, but he reportedly chose to...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Husband Among Three Arrested Over Murder of KDF Officer in Migori

Officers revisited the scene on Christmas Day and recovered what they described as key exhibits linked to the murder.

21 hours ago