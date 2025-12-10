Kalonzo honors Raila in human rights day message

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Wiper Party Leader and 2027 presidential hopeful Kalonzo Musyoka has used this year’s International Human Rights Day to call on Kenyans to defend justice, equality, and human dignity, values he says were championed by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo said the day should not only be about celebrating global human rights, but also about reflecting on Raila’s life and long struggle for freedom and fairness in Kenya.

“We pause to reflect not only on the universal rights that bind humanity, dignity, freedom, justice but also on the life of a man who devoted his: the late Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga,” Kalonzo said.

He urged Kenyans to honor Raila’s legacy by standing up for the vulnerable and demanding accountability from leaders.

“Let us recommit ourselves to the ideals he lived for: equality before the law, respect for human dignity, and standing up for the vulnerable,” he said, adding that Kenyans should allow Raila’s life to inspire them to push for a more just and fair society.

Observed annually on December 10, this year’s International Human Rights Day 2025 marks the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted on December 10, 1948.

This year’s theme is “Our Everyday Essentials,” which emphasizes how human rights shape daily life in ways people may not always notice.

The campaign focuses on three key concepts—that human rights are positive, essential, and attainable.

The theme bridges the gap between human rights principles and everyday experiences, aiming to spark awareness, inspire confidence and encourage collective action.