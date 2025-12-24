Connect with us

Kenya

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital Achieves Major Milestone with Approval of HR Governance Documents

The approved documents, which underwent months of consultation, technical review, and stakeholder collaboration, include the organizational structure and staff establishment, career guidelines, and the human resource policy and procedures manual.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 24 – The Chief Executive Officer of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), Dr. Joshua Okise, has announced a major institutional milestone following the approval of key human resource governance documents by the Public Service Commission.

Dr. Okise noted that these documents provide a formal framework to guide staffing, career progression, and human resource management within the hospital.

“For the first time, we now have clear policies and structures to guide how we manage our workforce,” he said, adding that this achievement aligns the hospital with public service standards.

Previously, JOOTRH operated without formally approved human resource policies, creating gaps in staff management and institutional planning. The newly approved documents introduce clarity, consistency, and accountability across all departments.

Dr. Okise acknowledged the critical support from the County Government of Kisumu, the Public Service Board, the hospital’s Board of Directors, and other partners who contributed to the successful approval process.

“This achievement reflects a collective effort and demonstrates the value of strong leadership and collaboration in building effective public institutions,” he said.

The hospital will now engage the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to secure approval for the salary structure, which will further strengthen staff welfare and institutional stability.

Dr. Okise affirmed that the approval of these documents lays a strong foundation for the hospital’s continued growth and reinforces its mandate as a teaching and referral facility.

