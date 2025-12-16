IG Kanja says new police curriculum tailored to meet evolving security challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 — Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has said that the National Police Service is redesigning the training curriculum to equip officers with skills suited to the complex and rapidly evolving demands of 21st century law enforcement.

Speaking during the official opening of the 2025 Police Recruits Course at the National Police College, Main Campus–Kiganjo, IG Kanja said the revised curriculum reflects the changing security environment shaped by technological advancement, globalization and shifting socio-economic dynamics.

“The environment in which police officers operate today is volatile, uncertain and complex,” Kanja said. “To address these challenges, the National Police Service curriculum has been deliberately tailored to meet the evolving needs of 21st-century law enforcement.”

He noted that the new training framework places strong emphasis on proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, and community-oriented approaches, enabling officers to identify and respond to emerging crime trends while strengthening public trust in the police.

The Inspector-General said recruits will undergo rigorous nine-month training covering firearms proficiency, tactical skills, law, physical endurance and community policing, alongside ethics and integrity training aimed at building a strong moral foundation.

“While we equip you with technical and operational skills, our greater focus is on instilling an unshakeable moral compass,” he said, adding that the police badge represents a covenant with the Kenyan people to protect life, maintain order and uphold the rule of law.

Kanja reiterated his commitment to transforming police stations and service points into centres of excellence, in line with the National Police Service Strategic Plan 2023–2027, which seeks to build a professional, efficient and people-centred police service.

“One of my key priorities is to ensure continuous improvement in the welfare, training and working conditions of our officers,” he said.

Addressing instructors and college leadership, the IG urged them to lead by example as they shape the next generation of officers, saying their influence would define the future culture of the Service.

He also challenged the recruits to embrace discipline, resilience and patriotism as they embark on what he described as a demanding but transformative journey.

“When you graduate, you will join a National Police Service on a steadfast path of reform—towards greater public confidence, operational effectiveness and institutional pride,” Kanja said.