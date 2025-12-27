Hundreds Gather on Mt Kenya Slopes to Pray for Peace, Unity and National Stability

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Dec 27 – Hundreds of pilgrims on Saturday converged at Samson Corner in Kirinyaga County for annual prayers facing Mt Kenya, a sacred spiritual gathering dedicated to peace, unity and national cohesion amid growing social and political challenges in the country.

The prayers, held on the slopes of the iconic mountain, brought together elderly men and women, youth and children from across the region.

Worshippers assembled in farms surrounding Samson Corner, including sprawling coffee plantations, where they faced Mt Kenya in solemn reflection—some kneeling, others standing or raising their hands as they prayed for the nation.

The serene highland setting and the spiritual symbolism of Mt Kenya created a powerful atmosphere of hope and introspection, as participants called for harmony, economic stability and peaceful coexistence among Kenyans.

Organisers said this year’s prayers were held following a request by national security agencies, who appealed to community and cultural leaders to support peace-building efforts through spiritual engagement and social cohesion.

They noted that sustainable peace requires not only law enforcement, but also moral leadership, unity and collective responsibility.

Elder Samuel Kamitha, director of the Gikuyu and Mumbi Cultural Museum, said security officers often bear the heaviest burden during periods of unrest and instability.

“When there is war or instability, it is the security officers who suffer the most. They are separated from their families, exposed to danger and tasked with restoring order under very difficult circumstances,” Kamitha said. “That is why we heeded their request to come together as a people and pray for peace and stability in our nation.”

Kamitha warned that instability in neighbouring countries should serve as a sobering lesson for Kenya, noting that conflicts often begin with small divisions that are later exploited.

“We have seen what is happening around us in the region. These situations did not begin overnight. They started with divisions, hate and a failure to listen to one another,” he said. “The only way to secure peace is through unity, prayer and calling out those who agitate for chaos.”

He added that cultural values, faith and community dialogue must work together to safeguard national peace, particularly during politically sensitive periods.

One of the conveners, Karanja Mwangi, cautioned politicians and opinion leaders against promoting narratives that divide the Mt Kenya region into east and west, warning that such divisions were artificial and dangerous.

“The communities living around Mt Kenya were placed here by God,” Mwangi said. “We are united by blood that was spilled during the struggle for independence, and no one should attempt to divide us for personal or political gain.”

Mwangi reminded the gathering that communities around Mt Kenya played complementary roles during the liberation struggle, a shared sacrifice that forged an unbreakable bond.

“Some provided fighters, others food, shelter or intelligence. That unity was sealed through the blood that was shed for our freedom,” he said. “We must protect it for the sake of our children and future generations.”

Religious leaders at the event urged Kenyans to reject hate speech, embrace dialogue and hold leaders accountable for words and actions that could inflame tensions.

Several pilgrims, some of whom said they have attended the prayers for over a decade, described the gathering as a spiritual anchor that helps them begin each year with renewed faith and purpose.

“Every year we come here to pray, and we have seen breakthroughs in our families and our work,” said one participant. “We believe these prayers bring blessings, protection and guidance throughout the year.”

Another pilgrim said the annual prayers have become a symbol of unity for communities around Mt Kenya, transcending age, social status and political affiliation.

“As we stand here together, there is no rich or poor, no youth or elder,” she said. “We are simply one people asking God to guide our nation.”