High Court Suspends $1.6bn Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework Over Data Privacy Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The High Court has suspended the implementation of the $1.6 billion Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework, pending the hearing of a petition filed by the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK).

The petition seeks to block the transfer and sharing of Kenyans’ personal medical and epidemiological data under the agreement.

The interim ruling, issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, prevents the State Law Office, Senate, and other respondents from taking any steps to operationalize the deal.

COFEK has until December 17, to serve all respondents with the petition, after which the respondents must file their responses by

The legal challenge raises concerns over data privacy and personal information protection as Kenya deepens cooperation with the United States on public health initiatives, including disease surveillance, diagnostics, and workforce training.