Omtatah defends suit against US health deal amid protest by NEPHAK

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has moved to clarify his pending High Court petition, assuring Kenyans living with HIV that his legal action does not threaten access to treatment or healthcare services.

In a statement addressing public concern, Omtatah said his court case is being misinterpreted and stressed that it is not an attack on healthcare or international health support programmes.

The Senator’s petition challenges the Kenya–United States Bilateral Cooperation Framework, signed on December 4, 2025, arguing that the deal violates the Constitution, was not subjected to public participation, and threatens Kenya’s sovereignty.

He is requesting that the Court suspend the implementation, operationalisation, and execution of the framework.

“I am aware of concerns regarding my recent High Court petition. I want to reassure every Kenyan living with HIV: your right to treatment is not under threat. My legal action is not an attack on healthcare; it is a defense of how that healthcare is managed,” Omtatah said on Monday.

Constitutional alignment

The Senator explained that the petition seeks to ensure all international health agreements entered into by Kenya comply with the Constitution, particularly provisions requiring transparency, accountability, and public oversight.

“I am asking the Court to ensure that all international health agreements follow our Constitution,” he said, adding that adherence to the law protects patients and strengthens the healthcare system.

Omtatah emphasized that his petition does not call for the suspension of funding or the withdrawal of life-saving medicines.

He noted that Kenya has significantly increased domestic financing for HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria programmes in recent years, demonstrating the country’s ability to sustain critical health services through its national budget.

“Proper accountability in the management of healthcare funds is essential to prevent misuse and guarantee long-term stability of services. Defending the Constitution ensures a more stable, sustainable future for all patients,” he said, cautioning against fear-mongering.

The clarification comes amid protests by civil society organisations, including the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Kenya (NEPHAK), opposed to his legal challenge.

Hundreds of demonstrators held a peaceful protest in Nairobi on Friday, urging the senator to withdraw the petition over fears it could undermine access to critical health support for more than 1.4 million Kenyans living with HIV.

The Kenya–US Bilateral Cooperation Framework seeks to strengthen Kenya’s health system, promote sustainability, and reduce long-term donor dependency.

Under the partnership, both governments commit to collaborating on health programmes targeting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, with the United States providing substantial financial and technical support.