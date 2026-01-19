Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah defends suit against US health deal amid protest by NEPHAK

Omtatah emphasized that his petition does not call for the suspension of funding or the withdrawal of life-saving medicines.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has moved to clarify his pending High Court petition, assuring Kenyans living with HIV that his legal action does not threaten access to treatment or healthcare services.

In a statement addressing public concern, Omtatah said his court case is being misinterpreted and stressed that it is not an attack on healthcare or international health support programmes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Senator’s petition challenges the Kenya–United States Bilateral Cooperation Framework, signed on December 4, 2025, arguing that the deal violates the Constitution, was not subjected to public participation, and threatens Kenya’s sovereignty.

He is requesting that the Court suspend the implementation, operationalisation, and execution of the framework.

“I am aware of concerns regarding my recent High Court petition. I want to reassure every Kenyan living with HIV: your right to treatment is not under threat. My legal action is not an attack on healthcare; it is a defense of how that healthcare is managed,” Omtatah said on Monday.

Constitutional alignment

The Senator explained that the petition seeks to ensure all international health agreements entered into by Kenya comply with the Constitution, particularly provisions requiring transparency, accountability, and public oversight.

“I am asking the Court to ensure that all international health agreements follow our Constitution,” he said, adding that adherence to the law protects patients and strengthens the healthcare system.

Omtatah emphasized that his petition does not call for the suspension of funding or the withdrawal of life-saving medicines.

He noted that Kenya has significantly increased domestic financing for HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria programmes in recent years, demonstrating the country’s ability to sustain critical health services through its national budget.

“Proper accountability in the management of healthcare funds is essential to prevent misuse and guarantee long-term stability of services. Defending the Constitution ensures a more stable, sustainable future for all patients,” he said, cautioning against fear-mongering.

The clarification comes amid protests by civil society organisations, including the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Kenya (NEPHAK), opposed to his legal challenge.

Hundreds of demonstrators held a peaceful protest in Nairobi on Friday, urging the senator to withdraw the petition over fears it could undermine access to critical health support for more than 1.4 million Kenyans living with HIV.

The Kenya–US Bilateral Cooperation Framework seeks to strengthen Kenya’s health system, promote sustainability, and reduce long-term donor dependency.

Under the partnership, both governments commit to collaborating on health programmes targeting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, with the United States providing substantial financial and technical support.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who sought Sh10mn bribe from road engineer out on bail

Nairobi court releases Seth Omosira Osumo on strict bail after allegedly impersonating Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and attempting to extort Sh10 million.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee urges Kenyans to embrace non-violence in MLK Day appeal

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui urges Kenyans to embrace unity and non-violence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the global legacy of peace and...

2 hours ago

Africa

US slams South Africa for hosting naval drills with Iran

The United States has protested South Africa’s decision to host a naval exercise involving Iran, calling Tehran a state sponsor of terror and warning...

3 days ago

Capital Health

Nairobi County Orders Striking Doctors Back to Work, Citing Progress in Talks

Silantoi warned that failure by striking doctors and clinical officers to return to work within the stipulated time will attract disciplinary action, including loss...

4 days ago

Capital Health

JOOTRH to open state-of-the-art pediatric, neonatal ICU by October

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o said the project addresses a long-standing gap in Kenya’s public health system, where specialised paediatric and neonatal intensive care...

5 days ago

Headlines

Trump Administration suspends Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries

According to the Associated Press, the State Department has instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the affected countries. But the suspension...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamatangi vows to stay off politics until March 2027 after ‘cowardly’ demolition

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi vows to remain apolitical and focus on service delivery until March 2027 following the demolition of his business premises, which...

5 days ago

EDUCATION

Omtatah demands recall of KCSE results over KSL grading dispute

Senator Omtatah has protested KNEC’s exclusion of Kenya Sign Language from KCSE aggregate scores for hearing candidates vowing court action.

5 days ago