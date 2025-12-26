CS Murkomen Announces Kiganjo-Style Security Facility in Kerio Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – The government is set to bolster long-term security in Kerio Valley by establishing permanent security installations, including a joint police and military training facility modelled on the Kiganjo Police Training College.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is shifting focus from temporary emergency responses to maintaining a permanent security presence.

During a visit to Todo KDF Camp in Kolowa subcounty, Baringo County, on Thursday,he said the initiative aims to prevent a resurgence of violence in the region, which has long been plagued by armed bandit attacks.

“As part of the efforts to ensure the peace we are seeing now becomes permanent and lasting, we shall establish operational bases and training grounds. Just as people go to Kiganjo, they must also come to Kerio,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary was joined by Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, and other senior officials.

The delegation joined officers serving under Operation Maliza Uhalifu for Christmas celebrations, praising their dedication and professionalism while operating in difficult terrain.

Operation Maliza Uhalifu was launched in February 2023 following a surge in livestock theft, armed raids, and killings in Kerio Valley. The attacks, often carried out by heavily armed groups, displaced families, interrupted schooling, and left residents living in fear as assailants fled into remote hills and forests with stolen livestock.

Murkomen said recent operations have led to the seizure of over 1,000 illegal firearms, significantly reducing bandit activity and allowing local communities to resume normal life.

Preparations are ongoing to identify suitable land for the proposed training facility, which will serve both police and military units in the region.

“The President, through the National Security Council, has directed that training bases be established in affected areas of Kerio Valley as part of a long-term security solution,” Murkomen said.

He commended the multi-agency teams for stabilising the area after years of violence that had displaced families and disrupted economic activity.

“I’m very pleased that in less than six months, over a thousand guns have been recovered in a small area. We want this progress to continue as we create buffer zones,” he added.

Despite improvements, Murkomen noted ongoing concerns in Turkwel and Kainuk, which he linked to mining-related criminal activity. Security teams are already responding, and operations are set to intensify.

“Turkwel and Kainuk were experiencing disturbances due to mining and criminal networks, but work is ongoing and we will escalate operations,” he said.