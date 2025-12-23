Clinical Officers Set to Strike Nationwide from Midnight Over Unresolved grievances

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Clinical officers were sey to begin a nationwide strike at midnight on Monday after the expiry of a 21-day strike notice, the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has announced.

The union said the industrial action follows unresolved, long-standing disputes with the Ministry of Health and county governments, despite the lapse of the legally required notice period.

On 3rd December, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) issued a 21-day strike notice, accusing the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors of reneging on key labour agreements and dragging their feet on a long-awaited Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a letter to the two institutions, KUCO General Secretary and CEO George Gibore said the Government had failed to honour a Return-to-Work Agreement signed on 8 July 2025, as well as another pact concluded with the Ministry of Health on 27 July 2024.

Both agreements, he said, were meant to clear the way for signing, registering and implementing the CBA.

“It is most unfortunate and concerning that despite parties having concluded the negotiations, the Ministry of Health is reluctant to sign the same so as to pave way for Court registration and implementation,” the letter reads.

The union argues that delays in finalizing the CBA have left health workers exposed to unsafe working environments, routine occupational hazards, and rising mental health pressures caused by chronic understaffing and erratic pay.

KUCO also accuses several county governments of openly defying the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s reviewed pay structure for the 3rd and 4th cycles, including the payment of long-standing arrears.

It further faults counties for failing to absorb hundreds of staff working under the Global Fund and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programs.

Gibore says the union is demanding immediate action insisting that the Ministry of Health must set a date to sign the concluded CBA, and the Council of Governors must resume and complete negotiations within the strike notice period.

The union also insists on full implementation of the SRC pay structure and absorption of all contracted health personnel.

According to the letter, the continued delays not only undermine the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect but also erode the trust we have tried to build through the negotiation process.

KUCO warns that if no satisfactory progress is made, its members will withdraw their services starting midnight, Monday December 22, 2025, and remain on strike until a settlement is signed and implemented.

“We are now left with no option but to issue this twenty-one (21) days’ strike notice,” Gibore said.

KUCO stated that the union is still open to urgent talks to avert what could quickly escalate into a national healthcare crisis.