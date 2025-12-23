Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore/FILE/KUCO

Top stories

Clinical Officers Set to Strike Nationwide from Midnight Over Unresolved grievances

The union said the industrial action follows unresolved, long-standing disputes with the Ministry of Health and county governments, despite the lapse of the legally required notice period.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Clinical officers were sey to begin a nationwide strike at midnight on Monday after the expiry of a 21-day strike notice, the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has announced.

The union said the industrial action follows unresolved, long-standing disputes with the Ministry of Health and county governments, despite the lapse of the legally required notice period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On 3rd December, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) issued a 21-day strike notice, accusing the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors of reneging on key labour agreements and dragging their feet on a long-awaited Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a letter to the two institutions, KUCO General Secretary and CEO George Gibore said the Government had failed to honour a Return-to-Work Agreement signed on 8 July 2025, as well as another pact concluded with the Ministry of Health on 27 July 2024.

Both agreements, he said, were meant to clear the way for signing, registering and implementing the CBA.

“It is most unfortunate and concerning that despite parties having concluded the negotiations, the Ministry of Health is reluctant to sign the same so as to pave way for Court registration and implementation,” the letter reads.

The union argues that delays in finalizing the CBA have left health workers exposed to unsafe working environments, routine occupational hazards, and rising mental health pressures caused by chronic understaffing and erratic pay.

KUCO also accuses several county governments of openly defying the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s reviewed pay structure for the 3rd and 4th cycles, including the payment of long-standing arrears.

 It further faults counties for failing to absorb hundreds of staff working under the Global Fund and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programs.

Gibore says the union is demanding immediate action insisting that the Ministry of Health must set a date to sign the concluded CBA, and the Council of Governors must resume and complete negotiations within the strike notice period.

 The union also insists on full implementation of the SRC pay structure and absorption of all contracted health personnel.

According to the letter, the continued delays not only undermine the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect but also erode the trust we have tried to build through the negotiation process.

KUCO warns that if no satisfactory progress is made, its members will withdraw their services starting midnight, Monday December 22, 2025, and remain on strike until a settlement is signed and implemented.

“We are now left with no option but to issue this twenty-one (21) days’ strike notice,” Gibore said.

KUCO stated that the union is still open to urgent talks to avert what could quickly escalate into a national healthcare crisis.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Female Law Students Outperform Male Counterparts in Advocates Bar Exams

Out of 2,968 candidates who sat for the exams,1,835 regular and 1,133 re-sit candidates,female students consistently recorded higher pass rates across most units.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Governor Otuoma, Lands CEC Summoned Over Alleged Contempt of Court

The directive, issued by Judge Boaz Olao on December 17, follows allegations that Governor Otuoma deliberately ignored court orders concerning disputed public land in...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Repatriates 119 Nationals from Illegal Scam Compounds in Myanmar

According to the ministry, criminal networks had established sophisticated scam hubs that conducted online fraud and recruited workers from across the world.

12 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto: Kenya’s Transformation Is Inevitable and Irreversible

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – President William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation, promising that the country’s development trajectory is “unstoppable”...

15 hours ago

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto graces Kimalel Goat Auction which Blends Culture and Commerce in Baringo

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – President William Ruto has graced the annual Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County, drawing attention to one of most...

15 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki Misses Baringo Cultural Festival Due to Illness

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was absent from the Baringo Cultural Festival and the Kimalel Goat Auction on Monday due to illness, with Public Service...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Only 22% Pass Advocates Bar Exams: Legal Fraternity Concerned

The results, released by the relevant legal training authorities, reveal that 78 percent of candidates failed to clear all units, sparking alarm among legal...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Veteran KBC Radio Presenter Amina Fakii Dies at 83, Tributes Pour In

Veteran Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio presenter Amina Fakii has died aged 83, prompting an outpouring of tributes from Kenyans and leaders who hailed...

17 hours ago