Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Odinga, 80, passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam, India.

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Pan-Africanist, iconic African son’: African leaders mourn Raila Odinga

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his government’s solidarity with Kenya during what he described as a moment of “profound loss.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — Messages of condolence continue to pour in from across Africa following the death of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, a towering political figure whose legacy shaped Kenya’s democracy and inspired reform movements across the continent.

Odinga, 80, passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam, India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his government’s solidarity with Kenya during what he described as a moment of “profound loss.”

“On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May he rest in peace,” Abiy said in his message of condolence.

Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu described Odinga as a Pan-African giant whose ideals transcended borders.

“Today, Africa mourns the loss of one of its most iconic sons, H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga,” Workneh said.

“An unwavering Pan-Africanist, he dedicated his life to the pursuit of democracy, justice, and unity. His lifelong struggle for freedom and equality inspired generations across Kenya and beyond, reminding us that leadership is not about power, but about service and sacrifice.”

“IGAD stands with the people and Government of Kenya in this moment of profound sorrow. His legacy will forever echo in the democratic foundations he helped build and in the enduring hope he instilled across our continent.”

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh also extended his condolences, describing Odinga’s death as a loss not just for Kenya but for Africa as a whole.

“Raila Odinga is gone. Kenya has lost a visionary leader. Our condolences to his family and all the Kenyan people,” President Guelleh said.

Similarly, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema hailed Odinga as a “towering advocate for democracy” whose influence would endure for generations.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of former PM Raila Odinga. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya, the Odinga family, President William Ruto, and all those touched by this towering advocate for democracy. His legacy will endure. May he rest in eternal peace,” Hichilema said.

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80 » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Raila Odinga’s life mirrored the evolution of Kenya’s democracy. Born in 1945 to the country’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, he inherited a legacy of political defiance.

After studying engineering in East Germany, he returned home during President Daniel arap Moi’s repressive rule. Accused of involvement in the 1982 coup attempt, he spent nearly a decade in detention — emerging as a fearless voice for democracy.

From his first presidential run in 1997 under the National Development Party (NDP) to his final bid in 2022 under Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya, Odinga became synonymous with Kenya’s democratic struggles.

He was a central figure in the fight for multiparty democracy, constitutional reform, and political accountability. His five presidential campaigns — though unsuccessful — redefined opposition politics and galvanized millions across generations.

His iconic “Kibaki Tosha” declaration in 2002 helped usher in a historic transition of power, while his 2008 tenure as Prime Minister in the Grand Coalition Government stabilized a nation emerging from post-election violence.

Beyond Kenya, Odinga championed continental integration as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development, advancing projects to connect African economies and enhance trade.

Following Odinga’s passing, President William Ruto convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council, later chairing a special Cabinet session to coordinate national mourning and state protocols.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Understanding State Funerals in Kenya — law or custom?

While many of the protocols surrounding State Funerals are well-established by tradition and executive practice, Kenya does not as of now have a single...

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila has always been the glue that held our country together: Atwoli

Atwoli stated that the former Prime Minister consistently rose above divisions to unite Kenyans.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula adjourns House as Ruto chairs key security session on Raila death

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula invoked his authority under Standing Order 1 to halt House proceedings, directing Members of Parliament to reconvene later in the afternoon...

57 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya mourns Raila ‘The President’ it never had

He dreamed of a better Kenya, fought for it, and inspired millions yet he never sat at State House. Raila is gone but his...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto chairs National Security Council following Raila’s death

According to State House, the meeting was scheduled for 10.30am, to be followed by a special Cabinet session at 2.30pm as the government begins...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80

Raila, who died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in India, was a towering figure in the country’s democratic journey — admired and contested...

2 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo embarks on a 10-day tour of the UK to popularise 2027 presidential bid

“This visit is part of Wiper’s ongoing strategy to build international partnerships, elevate Kenya’s global presence, and engage Kenyans abroad on critical issues including...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condemns ‘un-African’ health rumours after Raila phone call

Kindiki said it was shameful for leaders to turn the well-being of a respected national figure into a subject of political mockery during public...

2 days ago