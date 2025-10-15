‘Pan-Africanist, iconic African son’: African leaders mourn Raila Odinga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — Messages of condolence continue to pour in from across Africa following the death of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, a towering political figure whose legacy shaped Kenya’s democracy and inspired reform movements across the continent.

Odinga, 80, passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam, India.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his government’s solidarity with Kenya during what he described as a moment of “profound loss.”

“On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May he rest in peace,” Abiy said in his message of condolence.

Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu described Odinga as a Pan-African giant whose ideals transcended borders.

“Today, Africa mourns the loss of one of its most iconic sons, H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga,” Workneh said.

“An unwavering Pan-Africanist, he dedicated his life to the pursuit of democracy, justice, and unity. His lifelong struggle for freedom and equality inspired generations across Kenya and beyond, reminding us that leadership is not about power, but about service and sacrifice.”

“IGAD stands with the people and Government of Kenya in this moment of profound sorrow. His legacy will forever echo in the democratic foundations he helped build and in the enduring hope he instilled across our continent.”

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh also extended his condolences, describing Odinga’s death as a loss not just for Kenya but for Africa as a whole.

“Raila Odinga is gone. Kenya has lost a visionary leader. Our condolences to his family and all the Kenyan people,” President Guelleh said.

Similarly, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema hailed Odinga as a “towering advocate for democracy” whose influence would endure for generations.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of former PM Raila Odinga. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya, the Odinga family, President William Ruto, and all those touched by this towering advocate for democracy. His legacy will endure. May he rest in eternal peace,” Hichilema said.

Raila Odinga’s life mirrored the evolution of Kenya’s democracy. Born in 1945 to the country’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, he inherited a legacy of political defiance.

After studying engineering in East Germany, he returned home during President Daniel arap Moi’s repressive rule. Accused of involvement in the 1982 coup attempt, he spent nearly a decade in detention — emerging as a fearless voice for democracy.

From his first presidential run in 1997 under the National Development Party (NDP) to his final bid in 2022 under Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya, Odinga became synonymous with Kenya’s democratic struggles.

He was a central figure in the fight for multiparty democracy, constitutional reform, and political accountability. His five presidential campaigns — though unsuccessful — redefined opposition politics and galvanized millions across generations.

His iconic “Kibaki Tosha” declaration in 2002 helped usher in a historic transition of power, while his 2008 tenure as Prime Minister in the Grand Coalition Government stabilized a nation emerging from post-election violence.

Beyond Kenya, Odinga championed continental integration as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development, advancing projects to connect African economies and enhance trade.

Following Odinga’s passing, President William Ruto convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council, later chairing a special Cabinet session to coordinate national mourning and state protocols.