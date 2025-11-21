Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Premier Li Qiang and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema agreed to deepen political trust, expand trade, advance cooperation in mining, AI and NEVs, and revitalize the Tanzania-Zambia Railway during Li’s official visit to Lusaka.

CHINA DAILY

China, Zambia pledge deeper cooperation as Premier Li meets President Hichilema in Lusaka

Premier Li Qiang and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema agreed to deepen political trust, expand trade, advance cooperation in mining, AI and NEVs, and revitalize the Tanzania-Zambia Railway during Li’s official visit to Lusaka.

Published

BEIJING, China, Nov 21 — Premier Li Qiang has called on Beijing and Lusaka to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, join hands on the path toward modernization, and build a closer China-Zambia community with a shared future.

Li made the remarks on Thursday during his talks with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. He arrived in Zambia’s capital of Lusaka on Wednesday for an official visit to the African country, after attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Noting that both countries are good brothers, good friends and good partners, Li said that China is willing to further consolidate political mutual trust with Zambia, firmly support each other’s core interests and major concerns, and continuously enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

He expressed China’s willingness to use the implementation of the zero-tariff initiative in Zambia as an opportunity to expand bilateral trade, and explore the potential for cooperation in industries such as mining, new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence.

Li also called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas related to people’s livelihoods, such as healthcare, agriculture and human resources development, to enhance people’s sense of fulfillment from China-Zambia collaboration, as well as in judicial, police and law enforcement fields to reinforce security support for the countries’ cooperation.

While saying that the revitalization of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway is a shared aspiration of the peoples of China, Tanzania and Zambia, the premier called on the three parties to jointly develop this landmark Belt and Road project with high quality, strengthen policy coordination and work together on subsequent comprehensive development to drive better growth for countries and regions along the route.

Li emphasized that unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, severely impacting the international system and the world economy. He underlined the need for both countries to intensify multilateral coordination and cooperation, work together with other countries of the Global South to uphold the international economic and trade order and defend their common interests.

Hichilema said that Zambia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and steadfastly supports the just cause of the Chinese people in opposing “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and striving for national reunification.

While expressing his country’s readiness to carry forward the traditional friendship with China and maintain close high-level exchanges, he said that Zambia is committed to deepening cooperation with China under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and actively implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit.

Zambia highly appreciates the four global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, and is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination with China and jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, Hichilema added.

After the talks, the leaders of the two countries jointly witnessed the signing of cooperation documents.

After concluding his visit to Zambia, Li will travel to South Africa to attend the 20th Group of 20 Summit in Johannesburg.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Beijing to Tokyo: ‘Maintain some self-respect’

Beijing warns Tokyo to “maintain self-respect” after Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s comments on possible military involvement in Taiwan trigger diplomatic fallout and disrupt China-Japan-ROK...

6 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese tech giants intensify push into AI smart glasses as global demand surges

Chinese tech heavyweights are accelerating investments in AI-powered smart glasses, with shipments projected to soar as the devices become a key platform for next-generation...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Malian Diplomat Praises Xi Jinping’s governance philosophy, China-Africa ties

Malian diplomat Yoro Diallo reflects on his decades-long admiration for China, highlighting Xi Jinping’s governance philosophy, people-centered development, and China-Africa cooperation as a model...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China unveils first global NEV validation system to support overseas expansion

China has launched its first globalized NEV technical validation system and a big data platform covering charging conditions in more than 50 countries, aiming...

4 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China-Thailand ties continue to grow in scope

As Beijing and Bangkok celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, cooperation now spans various sectors — from polar science to smart...

November 14, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Thai king to pay state visit to China

During the Thai king's visit from Nov 13 to 17, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will hold separate meetings with him, according...

November 7, 2025

DIPLOMACY

UN in Nairobi marks 80 years of the UN Charter with renewed call for peace and inclusion

Sing’oei hailed the UN’s enduring legacy, noting that while the organization may not have achieved all its founding goals, it has made “meaningful contributions...

October 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Pan-Africanist, iconic African son’: African leaders mourn Raila Odinga

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his government’s solidarity with Kenya during what he described as a moment of “profound loss.”

October 15, 2025