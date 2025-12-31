NLP’s Augustus Muli calls on IEBC to fix gaps ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — NLP Party leader Augustus Muli has issued a stern call to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), urging the electoral body to “put its house in order” ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Muli said only a transparent, credible and well-prepared electoral process would inspire public confidence, warning that Kenya’s democratic stability hinges on the integrity of the polls.

“Kenyans must be assured that the elections will be free, fair and credible,” Muli said, adding that the IEBC must demonstrate preparedness and transparency well before the first ballot is cast.

He pointed to the November by-elections, which he described as poorly managed and uninspiring to voters, arguing that the mini-polls exposed gaps in the commission’s readiness.

According to Muli, the by-elections raised serious questions about whether the IEBC is fully equipped to deliver credible outcomes in larger and more complex electoral contests.

The NLP leader also revealed that his party is strengthening its grassroots structures and forging alliances with like-minded political outfits to build what he termed a “formidable third force” ahead of 2027.

He said the emerging coalition aims to challenge the dominance of establishment parties and offer Kenyans an alternative political path.

Muli criticised the current political class for focusing on rhetoric rather than practical solutions to everyday challenges, accusing larger parties of attempting to cannibalise smaller outfits—a trend he warned undermines democratic competition.

“Democracy thrives on diversity and fair competition,” he said.

“Attempts to weaken smaller parties through unconventional means only erode public trust.”

Muli’s remarks come amid growing public debate over electoral credibility, with civil society organisations also pressing the IEBC to demonstrate independence, efficiency and institutional readiness ahead of the next general election.