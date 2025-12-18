Government to establish a Sh500 billion National Minority Scholarship Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – President William Ruto has announced plans to establishment of a Sh500 billion National Minority Scholarship Programme .

He made the remarks when he hosted 5,000 leaders and members of ethnic minorities, indigenous peoples and marginalised communities at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, to mark the International Minorities Rights Day.

“We shall implement the immediate establishment of a Sh500 billion National Minority Scholarship Programme, to be executed in partnership with private sector players and development partners. The programme will support children from marginalised and minority communities to access education, ensuring that poverty is no longer a barrier to talent,” the President said.

Ruto revealed that the policy is among a raft of measures the government is implementing to elevate the place of Kenya’s ethnic minorities, indigenous and marginalised communities.

The President said the policy changes are necessary to ensure that no Kenyan is left behind in national development as mandated by the Constitution.

“This policy is the product of extensive nationwide consultations with communities, civil society, county governments, and experts,” he said.

To drive the policy changes, the President announced the establishment of a Minorities and Marginalised Communities Directorate to be domiciled at his office as a central coordinating unit.

The policy mandates affirmative action quotas in public service and public procurement, alongside targeted investments in education.

Additionally, he said the Ministry of Education will set aside KSh200 million annually for an Education Infrastructure Fund to build, upgrade, and equip schools and colleges in minority and marginalised areas.