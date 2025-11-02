President Ruto seeks parliamentary approval for Sh 4.5 trillion proposal to turn Kenya into first world nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2-President William Ruto has announced that his government will soon table sweeping proposals in Parliament aimed at transforming Kenya from a third-world nation into a first-world country within the next three decades.

Speaking during a church service in Vihiga County on Sunday, President Ruto said the plan which will be presented to Parliament in the coming weeks focuses on major investments in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, targeting a combined budget of about KSh 4.5 trillion.

“We have the greatest potential as a nation. Our being a third world country is a mistake. We have the men and women, the plans, and the vision to move Kenya from a third world country to a first world country,” Ruto declared.

“I am asking members of Parliament and all leaders to support this plan. In our lifetime, Kenya will move from a third world to a first world country,” he added.

Tax policy

According to the President, KSh 1.5 trillion will go toward improving roads, railways, and airports; another KSh 1.5 trillion toward expanding the country’s energy sector; and an additional KSh 1.5 trillion to bring two million acres of land under irrigation for food production.

Ruto emphasized that the transformation would not require new taxes, saying the government would rely on strategic partnerships and prudent management of resources to fund the ambitious program.

He also dismissed critics who portray Kenya as a failed state, saying such claims are baseless affirming that under the broad based government framework between Kenya Kwanza regime and ODM party the nation will propel forward.

“Shame on those who say Kenya is a failed state. Kenya is a blessed nation a great nation and we are moving forward because we believe in ourselves, we believe in God, and we believe in our country,” he said.

“Where there is unity, God commands a blessing.That’s why we have formed an inclusive government because unity is God’s will,” President Ruto added.

Transformation Agenda

During the visit, the President also announced the construction of 3,000 affordable housing units across Vihiga County with 1,000 houses each in Luanda, Mbale, and Chavakali to create jobs and reduce pressure on agricultural land.

He explained that the housing program is designed to offer young people opportunities outside traditional farming, ensuring families do not have to keep subdividing shrinking plots of land among their children.

“We must preserve land for food production. If we lose land for farming, we will face hunger,” Ruto warned.

To complement the housing initiative, the government will invest KSh 300 million in new market facilities across the county including a KSh 70 million market in Luanda and another in Banja complete with storage units, cold rooms, and business stalls to support small-scale traders and farmers.

The President also used the occasion to rally residents to register under the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA), a universal health care program meant to ensure every Kenyan can access treatment without paying out of pocket.

He revealed that 266,000 residents of Vihiga about 40 percent of the county’s population have already enrolled in the program.

“Health is a right for every Kenyan not just the rich or those with jobs. We want equity and equality. Every citizen should go to hospital, get treated, and return home without paying anyone,” Ruto said.

He added that the national government will henceforth supply medical equipment directly to hospitals and dispensaries, eliminating the need for counties to purchase them independently.

Ruto pledged continued support for Vihiga, saying the county had lagged behind for many years but must now be uplifted.

“Whether you like it or not, Vihiga must rise. We must lift it higher,” he assured.