UN-Habitat opens nominations for 2026 Scroll of Honour Award amid global housing crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — UN-Habitat has opened nominations for the 2026 Scroll of Honour Award, inviting individuals and institutions championing adequate housing and sustainable urban development to apply ahead of the June 23 deadline.

The award, launched in 1989, is among the world’s most prestigious recognitions for initiatives improving urban life and promoting inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities.

In a statement issued Monday from Nairobi, UN-Habitat said the award seeks to spotlight transformative projects and policies advancing Sustainable Development Goal 11, which focuses on making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The 2026 winners will be honored during the global observance of World Habitat Day on October 5, 2026, with this year’s theme centering on “adequate housing for all.”

According to UN-Habitat, the theme reflects the growing urgency of addressing a worsening global housing crisis, with an estimated 2.8 billion people worldwide experiencing some form of housing inadequacy.

1.1 billion in slums

The agency noted that nearly 1.1 billion people currently live in slums and informal settlements, underscoring the need for accelerated action to expand access to safe, affordable and accessible housing.

“The Scroll of Honour Award will recognize initiatives and achievements that contribute to advancing housing solutions and sustainable urbanization in line with the New Urban Agenda and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the agency said.

Eligible nominees include individuals, local and regional governments, civil society organizations, academic and research institutions, media organizations, private sector actors and multilateral agencies involved in advancing sustainable urban development.

However, self-nominations, including submissions for one’s own organization or initiative, will not be accepted.

UN-Habitat said nominations must be submitted online in English before the June 23 deadline, after which submissions will undergo an initial review process to determine eligibility.

Qualified nominations will then be evaluated by a Selection Committee comprising UN-Habitat experts and senior management, which will recommend up to five winning initiatives to the agency’s Executive Director for final approval.

Successful nominees are expected to be notified beginning August 2026 before their formal recognition during World Habitat Day celebrations later in the year.

The agency added that special consideration will be given to initiatives directly aligned with the 2026 World Habitat Day theme and efforts supporting implementation of the New Urban Agenda.