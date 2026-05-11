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Ruto and Macron Engage Youth at UoN During Africa-France Summit

Young people drawn from different sectors including technology, agriculture, climate innovation, arts and digital content creation shared their experiences, challenges and aspirations with the two Heads of State.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday engaged hundreds of young innovators, entrepreneurs and creatives during a youth dialogue session held at Taifa Hall, University of Nairobi, as part of the ongoing Africa-France Summit in Nairobi.

The two leaders used the forum to reaffirm their commitment to supporting youth-led enterprises, digital innovation and the creative economy, while calling for stronger partnerships to unlock opportunities for Africa’s rapidly growing young population.

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During the interactive session, young people drawn from different sectors including technology, agriculture, climate innovation, arts and digital content creation shared their experiences, challenges and aspirations with the two Heads of State.

President Ruto said Kenya was investing heavily in innovation, digital infrastructure and entrepreneurship to position young people at the centre of economic transformation.

“We believe the future of Africa lies in the hands of young innovators, creators and entrepreneurs. Our responsibility as leaders is to create an enabling environment that supports their ideas, talent and businesses,” Ruto said.

The President highlighted ongoing government initiatives aimed at expanding access to affordable credit, digital jobs, technical training and market opportunities for startups and small enterprises.

President Macron praised Kenya’s youthful energy and innovation ecosystem, noting that African youth will play a central role in shaping global economic growth and technological advancement in the coming decades.

He said France would continue deepening partnerships with African countries to support innovation hubs, creative industries, education exchange programmes and climate-focused enterprises.

“Africa’s youth are not only the future of this continent but also an important force in the global economy. We want to build partnerships based on innovation, creativity and shared prosperity,” Macron said.

The session also focused on the importance of expanding access to financing for startups, strengthening digital connectivity, supporting cultural industries and promoting collaborations between African and European entrepreneurs.

Youth representatives urged governments and development partners to address barriers affecting startups, including limited funding, unemployment, digital exclusion and access to international markets.

The engagement at Taifa Hall formed part of broader discussions taking place during the summit, which has brought together African leaders, policymakers, investors and development partners to discuss sustainable development, technology, climate action and economic cooperation.

Kenya has continued to position itself as a regional innovation and technology hub, with Nairobi increasingly attracting global attention for its growing startup ecosystem and youthful workforce.

The Africa-France Summit is expected to produce new partnerships and investment commitments targeting youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and digital transformation across the continent.

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