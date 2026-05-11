Kisumu Residents Flee Homes as Overnight Rains Trigger Widespread Flooding

KISUMU, Kenya May 11 – Heavy overnight rains have caused severe flooding across parts of Kisumu County, submerging homes, cutting off roads, and forcing families to flee as water levels continued to rise on Monday.

The floods have hit Nyando, Kisumu East, Kisumu Central, and Nyakach sub-counties, leaving transport networks paralysed and disrupting learning after many pupils failed to report to school due to the persistent downpour.

Residents in low-lying areas are now expressing growing fear that the swollen River Nyando could burst its banks, potentially worsening the already dire situation downstream.

In Nyando, floodwaters swept through roads and homesteads, making movement nearly impossible and exposing families to dangerous conditions.

“This flash flood is causing havoc in our area. Roads are covered in water and people cannot move easily,” said resident Dickson Odhiambo.

“Schools have also been affected because many children could not report this morning.”

Odhiambo warned that rising river levels could trigger a larger humanitarian crisis if the situation continues.

In Kisumu East, families were forced to salvage household items as water entered homes overnight. Areas such as Manyatta, Nyalenda, Mowlem and Dunga were among the worst affected after streams draining into Lake Victoria overflowed.

Edward Odhiambo, a resident of Mowlem estate, said many households remain submerged as rainfall persists

“Our houses are already submerged and if the rain continues, more families will be forced to move out,” he said.

“We have not received any help so far despite the dangers people are facing.

Residents have criticised both national and county authorities for what they term a slow response to the unfolding disaster, saying many families have been left stranded.

The flooding comes amid ongoing heavy rains across several regions following warnings by the Kenya Meteorological Department, which had forecast enhanced rainfall over the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and western Kenya.

The agency has cautioned that continued rainfall could worsen flooding in low-lying areas and near major water bodies, with Kisumu among the most vulnerable counties.

County disaster response teams had not yet released official figures on displaced families or total damage by Monday morning.

However, local leaders urged residents in flood-prone zones to move to safer ground.

“We are appealing to the government and well-wishers to intervene quickly because many families have lost property and are stranded,” said Nyalenda B MCA James Were.

“If the rain continues, the situation could become worse.”